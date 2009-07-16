Search
brand building
2 days ago
When embracing strength becomes a great weakness
Do you believe in the 'strong force' theory of advertising or the 'weak force'? Publicis Groupe's planning director asks whether the industry is leaning too hard into the wrong communication model.
Jul 16, 2009
Chinese Automakers Begin Brand Journey
Chinese car makers have made huge headway over the past decade in terms of the number of vehicles sold, but they are only now starting to place their energy into brand building,
