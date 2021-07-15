Digital Marketing Data News
Staff Reporters
18 hours ago

Influencers (and celebs and sports stars) have less influence than you might think

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Receptivity to influencers is highest in India and Indonesia, but family, friends and self have the most sway over buying decisions everywhere, according to data in a new report from Wunderman Thompson.

Influencers (and celebs and sports stars) have less influence than you might think

See full-size image

Source: Transcendant retail: APAC, a report from Wunderman Thompson Intelligence

Methodology: The report, produced in cooperation with Jing Daily, delves into trends in the world's biggest ecommerce market, China, and assesses other markets in terms of their readiness to embrace those trends. It also includes data from Wunderman Thompson's recently launched Future Shopper research, based on a survey of 10,158 consumers in China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan and Australia. 

More from this source:

  • More than half (52%) of total retail sales will originate online in China this year, compared to 29% in South Korea and 15% in the US, according to eMarketer.
  • At the end of 2020, 11.2% of China’s roughly 1 billion internet users were over 60, while the total of 50-and-over users was 26.3%, up from around 17% in March 2020.
  • Post pandemic, 81% of over-55 Chinese consumers are now more comfortable using digital technology. This has led to the rise of the senior influencer, with one example being Grandma Wang Who Only Wears High Heels, an 80-year-old KOL with over 16 million followers on Douyin.
  • Brands are collaborating with the biggest gaming platforms to launch virtual possessions. Aston Martin, Maserati and Tesla have all offered virtual cars in the massively popular Game for Peace. China has almost 518 million gamers; 56% are female and 47% are under 30.
This article is filed under...
Top of the Charts: Key data at a glance

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon

1 It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon

IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

2 IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

Tide washes away goodwill with an insulting and strategically braindead ad

3 Tide washes away goodwill with an insulting and strategically braindead ad

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

4 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

Simon Cowell joins The Wiggles for Uber Eats: This ought to be good

5 Simon Cowell joins The Wiggles for Uber Eats: This ought to be good

Kantar appoints second CEO in less than a year

6 Kantar appoints second CEO in less than a year

IPG names chief growth officer for APAC

7 IPG names chief growth officer for APAC

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

8 Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

Jean Lin appointed as executive officer at Dentsu Group

9 Jean Lin appointed as executive officer at Dentsu Group

'Cathay' moves beyond 'Pacific' with travel lifestyle brand

10 'Cathay' moves beyond 'Pacific' with travel lifestyle brand

Related Articles

Master influencer marketing with key measurements
Digital
May 31, 2021
Sophie Crowther

Master influencer marketing with key measurements

Ethical considerations in influencer marketing
Digital
Apr 15, 2021
Sophie Crowther

Ethical considerations in influencer marketing

Digital banking and finance platforms witness meteoric rise in Southeast Asia
News
Jul 1, 2021
Staff Reporters

Digital banking and finance platforms witness ...

APAC influencer marketing platforms explained: AsiaKOL
Advertising
Mar 20, 2020
Staff Reporters

APAC influencer marketing platforms explained: AsiaKOL

Just Published

Disney orchestrates a symphony of diversity
Advertising
14 hours ago
Minnie Wang

Disney orchestrates a symphony of diversity

INSPIRATION STATION: A very diverse musical group—in terms of the musicians and their instruments—called True Colors Symphony recreated 'A whole new world' in a music video produced at Hong Kong Disneyland.

Creative Minds: Rob Morrison
Advertising
14 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Rob Morrison

We get to know a veteran copywriter through his answers to 11 questions. Find out what's on his bucket list, why he once had 'skin in the game' on an IBM campaign, the crazy leap he took on a dare, and why he chose to send us this profile picture.

BBH interns produce purpose-driven campaign on imposter syndrome
PR
17 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

BBH interns produce purpose-driven campaign on ...

The LinkedIn campaign has seen politicians and high-profile individuals pitch in personal tales of self-doubt in the workplace.

A fleeting lifespan for Twitter's ephemeral feature
Digital
18 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

A fleeting lifespan for Twitter's ephemeral feature

Social-media network has called time on its disappearing format after it failed to fulfil its mission to encourage more active users.