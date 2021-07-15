Influencers (and celebs and sports stars) have less influence than you might think

See full-size image

Source: Transcendant retail: APAC, a report from Wunderman Thompson Intelligence

Methodology: The report, produced in cooperation with Jing Daily, delves into trends in the world's biggest ecommerce market, China, and assesses other markets in terms of their readiness to embrace those trends. It also includes data from Wunderman Thompson's recently launched Future Shopper research, based on a survey of 10,158 consumers in China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan and Australia.

More than half (52%) of total retail sales will originate online in China this year, compared to 29% in South Korea and 15% in the US, according to eMarketer.

At the end of 2020, 11.2% of China’s roughly 1 billion internet users were over 60, while the total of 50-and-over users was 26.3%, up from around 17% in March 2020.

Post pandemic, 81% of over-55 Chinese consumers are now more comfortable using digital technology. This has led to the rise of the senior influencer, with one example being Grandma Wang Who Only Wears High Heels, an 80-year-old KOL with over 16 million followers on Douyin.

Brands are collaborating with the biggest gaming platforms to launch virtual possessions. Aston Martin, Maserati and Tesla have all offered virtual cars in the massively popular Game for Peace. China has almost 518 million gamers; 56% are female and 47% are under 30.