Instagram continues to be platform of choice for APAC influencers

Source: Emplifi’s Asia Pacific: State of Influencer Marketing Report

Key findings:

Instagram has long been the leading platform for influencer marketing, with 90% of influencers active on the social network. However, TikTok is making its mark, with 66% of influencers active on the app, and is projected to become a strong contender for influencer marketing campaigns. Only 4% of the influencers look to Twitter or Pinterest as a platform for potential brand partnerships.

6% of influencer content is sponsored, peaking in the months leading up to festive holidays. There has been a slight decrease in sponsored content year-over-year which is likely the result of marketing budget cuts.

Comparing influencers of different audience sizes, the larger the influencer, the less frequently they share sponsored content on Instagram. On average, XS influencers (10,000 followers or less) post 80% more sponsored content than L influencers (100,000 - 1 million followers) or XL influencers (1 million followers or more) on Instagram.

XL influencers (1 million followers or more) and L influencers (100,000 - 1 million followers) post most frequently on Instagram in Asia. Though larger influencers post a higher volume of content, brands shouldn’t shy away from influencers with a small base of followers as they have the potential to help stretch a brand’s campaign budget even further.

Methodology: Emplifi surveyed 16.5% of the 1,000 influencers in the Pixlee TurnTo creator network who were invited to participate in multiple-choice surveys with a variety of questions regarding their social media habits, brand partnership preferences, and overall influencer experience. Data in this report around social media platform usage, influencers’ preferred payment types, and top factors when selecting brand partnerships reflects answers from the 165 influencers who participated.

Emplifi focused on Instagram influencer profiles who have more than 1000 followers and at least one sponsored post during the given time period. Influencer profiles were classified into five size buckets based on their follower count: XS, S, M, L, and XL. The classification criteria are as follows: XS: < 10k followers, S: < 50k followers, M : < 100k followers, L : < 1M followers and XL: > 1M followers.

Other findings: