shopping

Three trends in young consumer spending in China from Euromonitor
2 days ago
Yaling Jiang

Three trends in young consumer spending in China from Euromonitor

In the realm of digital convenience, key opinion leaders and key opinion consumers continue to play an important role in the marketing of luxury fashion and beauty products, said a senior analyst at Euromonitor International.

Lazada most popular Singapore ecommerce app
Aug 7, 2019
Staff Reporters

Lazada most popular Singapore ecommerce app

TOP OF THE CHARTS: iPrice and App Annie’s latest study also shows increasing competition from Qoo10 and Shopee.

The world's biggest retail events, ranked and rated
Jun 25, 2019
Olivia Parker

The world's biggest retail events, ranked and rated

Long-established peak-selling periods like Christmas now have major competition from a host of “shopping events”, which usually involve heavy discounts. But as China’s Singles Day, the largest of these, proves, the future of all shopping is set to go way beyond holiday promotions and daily deals.

Google rolls out ad tools to aid with 'discovery'
May 15, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Google rolls out ad tools to aid with 'discovery'

The search giant has unveiled three new ad formats designed to aid product discovery.

Loyalty schemes must keep evolving: reward-U's Christopher Chang
Jul 20, 2018
Rick Boost

Loyalty schemes must keep evolving: reward-U's Christopher Chang

"There's still a lot of room for loyalty marketing to develop," says Chang.

APAC consumers lead world in abandoning online shopping carts
Jul 5, 2018
Staff Reporters

APAC consumers lead world in abandoning online shopping carts

TOP OF THE CHARTS: An SAP study shows APAC consumers are leaving the most money on the table, or in the digital cart.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

1 Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'

2 Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'

Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

3 Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

4 40 Under 40 deadline extended to October 23

Nestlé China picks Dentsu for US$300 million media account

5 Nestlé China picks Dentsu for US$300 million media account

'What was the alternative?': shock at WPP over Nick Emery’s sacking

6 'What was the alternative?': shock at WPP over Nick Emery’s sacking

Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO

7 Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO

Here's how the iPhone slipped from luxury perch in China

8 Here's how the iPhone slipped from luxury perch in China

IPG to keep pay reductions for top executives for rest of 2020

9 IPG to keep pay reductions for top executives for rest of 2020

Google removes 3,000 YouTube channels linked to China spam network

10 Google removes 3,000 YouTube channels linked to China spam network