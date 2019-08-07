shopping
Three trends in young consumer spending in China from Euromonitor
In the realm of digital convenience, key opinion leaders and key opinion consumers continue to play an important role in the marketing of luxury fashion and beauty products, said a senior analyst at Euromonitor International.
Lazada most popular Singapore ecommerce app
TOP OF THE CHARTS: iPrice and App Annie’s latest study also shows increasing competition from Qoo10 and Shopee.
The world's biggest retail events, ranked and rated
Long-established peak-selling periods like Christmas now have major competition from a host of “shopping events”, which usually involve heavy discounts. But as China’s Singles Day, the largest of these, proves, the future of all shopping is set to go way beyond holiday promotions and daily deals.
Google rolls out ad tools to aid with 'discovery'
The search giant has unveiled three new ad formats designed to aid product discovery.
Loyalty schemes must keep evolving: reward-U's Christopher Chang
"There's still a lot of room for loyalty marketing to develop," says Chang.
APAC consumers lead world in abandoning online shopping carts
TOP OF THE CHARTS: An SAP study shows APAC consumers are leaving the most money on the table, or in the digital cart.
