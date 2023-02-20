Go ahead, shop around, Aldi says

Supermarket chain Aldi is telling Australian shoppers it's okay if they need to pick up a few extra items elsewhere. But it wants to be their first stop and first shop.

In a new TVC, 'Shop Aldi First', by agency BMF, the grocer known for its quirky ads put its own spin on romantic dramas in the spot. It features a woman who arrives at the checkout without an obscure smoked herring paste that she needs for a recipe. As the cashier and the shopper both recognise she'll need to search a different store to find it, the mood and weather shifts in anticipation of her need to split from Aldi.

In a sudden downpour, the cashier gives her the green light to go get the ingredient she needs elsewhere, but the shopper pledges that Aldi will always be her first...shop.

“We know consumer shopping habits are such that few people only shop at one place," says Jenny Melhuish, marketing director at Aldi Australia. You might have a particular bakery that you get a croissant from in the mornings, or you might need smoked herring paste for a very specific recipe. But true savings are made when you make Aldi your first shop."

Ad Nut likes how the ad pokes fun at break-up scenes in the rain complete with gentle gestures and the reluctant departure.

The campaign is going live across a range of media channels, including TV, BVOD, OLV, OOH, print, radio, digital, and social.

CREDITS:

Client: ALDI Australia

Creative Agency: BMF

Production Company: FINCH

Post Production: Blockhead

Editor: The Editors

Sound Production: Rumble Studios

Music: Elliott Wheeler

DOP: Jeremy Rouse

Photography: Louis&Co

PR: Ogilvy PR

Media: Zenith