NTUC FairPrice pivots its messaging toward ‘realistic optimism’
2 days ago
Robert Sawatzky

New ‘Lift Up Everyday’ campaign from Iris celebrates small positive self-improvements in trying times, as Singapore's top local brand targets both budget-minded and aspirational shoppers.

Online grocery: Sprinting for the last-mile race
Apr 23, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Retailers are finding that grocery is unlike any other category when it comes to competing in rapidly shifting online and offline environments.

Top 1000 2015: Grocery-retail brands grapple with soft growth, fragmentation
Jun 10, 2015
Pete Gale

SECTOR ANALYSIS: Short-term promotions eating away at long-term profitability, competition and changing consumer behaviors all mount a challenge to Asian grocery names. But key differentiators to attract shoppers and boost loyalty can still be found in core industry functions.

Grocery growth slows across Asia: Nielsen
Dec 18, 2014
Staff Reporters

FMCG sales growth across the region slowed to 6.7 per cent in 2013, and volume growth accounted for less than 3 per cent of overall growth, according to a Nielsen report released today. The slowdown has continued into 2014, with Q2 2014 sales growth figures falling to 4.1 per cent while volume was almost flat at just 0.3 per cent. Meanwhile, convenience stores and minimarkets account for a larger share of growth as their greater accessibility lures shoppers.

Sun Art extends grocery-share lead on Wal-Mart and Carrefour in China
Mar 5, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

SHANGHAI - According to CTR's latest Kantar Worldpanel data, Western retailers are struggling to gain share against the Sun Art Group, which has seen strong growth driven by the opening of 50 new Auchan and RT-Mart stores during 2013.

DATA POINTS: Eat-at-home food preferences across Asia
May 28, 2013

When it comes to buying food to eat at home, consumers across Asia hold widely varying views on offerings such as artisanal foods, DIY kits, and packaged food branded by restaurants or celebrity chefs, according to research by Ipsos Innoquest. For more on the study, please see the related-article link at the bottom of this page.

