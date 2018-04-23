FMCG sales growth across the region slowed to 6.7 per cent in 2013, and volume growth accounted for less than 3 per cent of overall growth, according to a Nielsen report released today. The slowdown has continued into 2014, with Q2 2014 sales growth figures falling to 4.1 per cent while volume was almost flat at just 0.3 per cent. Meanwhile, convenience stores and minimarkets account for a larger share of growth as their greater accessibility lures shoppers.