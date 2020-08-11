kols

Are sales associates the new luxury KOLs post-COVID-19?
Aug 11, 2020
Ruonan Zheng

Are sales associates the new luxury KOLs post-COVID-19?

By connecting with sales associates on WeChat, consumers are getting exposure to a new form of effective advertising during the COVID-19 outbreak.

APAC influencer marketing platforms explained: AsiaKOL
Mar 20, 2020
Staff Reporters

APAC influencer marketing platforms explained: AsiaKOL

Learn about Asia KOL, whose platform is powered by an in-depth influencer ranking system. Our infographic feature, 'Circle of Influencers', breaks down 11 APAC KOL networks.

APAC influencer marketing platforms explained: Chtrbox
Mar 17, 2020
Staff Reporters

APAC influencer marketing platforms explained: Chtrbox

Learn about Chtrbox, one of the largest and diverse influencer networks in India. Our infographic feature, 'Circle of Influencers', breaks down 11 APAC KOL networks.

Compare Hi-COM to other influencer marketing platforms
Mar 13, 2020
Staff Reporters

Compare Hi-COM to other influencer marketing platforms

Learn about how Hi-COM provides tailor-made strategy and hands-on execution to clients. Our infographic feature, 'Circle of Influencers', breaks down 11 APAC KOL networks.

APAC influencer marketing platforms explained: Inca
Mar 12, 2020
Staff Reporters

APAC influencer marketing platforms explained: Inca

Learn about Inca, GroupM's unit and its proprietary AI platform INCAtech that crunches millions of data points across influencers and publishers. Our infographic feature, 'Circle of Influencers', breaks down 11 APAC KOL networks.

Compare Influencer.in to other influencer marketing platforms
Mar 11, 2020
Staff Reporters

Compare Influencer.in to other influencer marketing platforms

Learn about Influencer.in, a large platform of micro influencers in India. Our infographic feature, 'Circle of Influencers', breaks down 11 APAC KOL networks.

