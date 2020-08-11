kols
Are sales associates the new luxury KOLs post-COVID-19?
By connecting with sales associates on WeChat, consumers are getting exposure to a new form of effective advertising during the COVID-19 outbreak.
APAC influencer marketing platforms explained: AsiaKOL
Learn about Asia KOL, whose platform is powered by an in-depth influencer ranking system. Our infographic feature, 'Circle of Influencers', breaks down 11 APAC KOL networks.
APAC influencer marketing platforms explained: Chtrbox
Learn about Chtrbox, one of the largest and diverse influencer networks in India. Our infographic feature, 'Circle of Influencers', breaks down 11 APAC KOL networks.
Compare Hi-COM to other influencer marketing platforms
Learn about how Hi-COM provides tailor-made strategy and hands-on execution to clients. Our infographic feature, 'Circle of Influencers', breaks down 11 APAC KOL networks.
APAC influencer marketing platforms explained: Inca
Learn about Inca, GroupM's unit and its proprietary AI platform INCAtech that crunches millions of data points across influencers and publishers. Our infographic feature, 'Circle of Influencers', breaks down 11 APAC KOL networks.
Compare Influencer.in to other influencer marketing platforms
Learn about Influencer.in, a large platform of micro influencers in India. Our infographic feature, 'Circle of Influencers', breaks down 11 APAC KOL networks.
