Marketing Analysis News
Bryce Whitwam
17 hours ago

Chinese culture carriers now the secret to building brands in China

SHANGHAI ZHAN PODCAST: Julien Lapka, China insights guru and founder of the agency Inner Chapter, advises brands to move beyond investing solely in Chinese KOLs and evolve into establishing relationships with Chinese cohort groups.

Shutterstock
Shutterstock

“Tapping into passion groups is the best way to amplify your brand in China these days”, says insights expert Julien Lapka, “because KOLs often just build short-term awareness, and not long-term brand equity.”

“Building a brand that will last needs to be completely revisited here,”says Lapka, who urges brands to reduce their reliance on influencers like Austin Li.  “He is in complete control of the growth of your brand.”

Brands in China that rely on famous KOLs often face a huge surge of growth within their first launch, but are unable to sustain it afterwards.  With over 300,000 different brands competing on e-commerce platform, Taobao, it’s both challenging and expensive to drive repeat purchases.

Lapka recommends using data points to determine nodes of influence that will serve as an opportunity to tap into common interests and passions that become the foundation of building cohort groups.  Lapka calls these groups “Culture Carriers”.  “It takes more time, but once it catches on, these groups will be happy to share information about what they are consuming”, says Lapka.

Lapka mentions The North Face and Hey Tea 喜茶 as examples of brands effectively using Culture Carriers.  “Gone are the days where you launch a foreign brand in China via an expensive CCTV spot.  You need to focus on cohort groups or a specific geographic area to be successful.”

Julien Lapka


Lapka also warns that brands should distinguish between GenZ insights from Chinese Tier 1 cities and the rest of the country.  “The whole ‘lay-flat’ 躺平 movement as a rejection of societal pressures and hard work doesn’t apply to most of China where there are numerous fresh graduates who are more focused on finding work and paying high rent,” says Lapka.

Julien Lapka's full interview is available on the Shanghai Zhan podcast, a "raw, lively, and regular debate about China tech, advertising, creativity and the intersection of it all", hosted by Ali Kazmi and Bryce Whitwam. The podcast is now available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, Amazon Music, Xiao Yu Zho and via RSS.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

1 Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

Why Jennifer Lawrence’s character in ‘Don’t Look Up’ should be media-trained

2 How media training might have changed 'Don't Look Up'

Publicis to pay €400m in bonuses ‘for everyone’ after annual profits jump 75%

3 Publicis to pay €400m in bonuses ‘for everyone’ after annual profits jump 75%

The ride of the tiger: Feast your eyes on BMW's delightfully goofy new-year ad

4 The ride of the tiger: Feast your eyes on BMW's delightfully goofy new-year ad

They're grrrrreat: Our favourite Year of the Tiger campaigns

5 They're grrrrreat: Our favourite Year of the Tiger campaigns

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

6 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

Adidas defends decision to tweet image of bare breasts

7 Adidas bare breast campaign divides audiences

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

8 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Move and win roundup: Week of January 31, 2022

9 Move and win roundup: Week of January 31, 2022

MediaCom appoints first APAC COO

10 MediaCom appoints first APAC COO

Related Articles

Why China may be a digital-transformation role model for APAC
Digital
Jan 14, 2022
Bryce Whitwam

Why China may be a digital-transformation role ...

Marketers and consumers at odds over influencer diversity
Digital
Dec 15, 2021
Magda Ibrahim

Marketers and consumers at odds over influencer ...

Master influencer marketing with key measurements
Digital
May 31, 2021
Sophie Crowther

Master influencer marketing with key measurements

Ethical considerations in influencer marketing
Digital
Apr 15, 2021
Sophie Crowther

Ethical considerations in influencer marketing

Just Published

Dentsu posts stronger 2021 earnings than expected
Advertising
10 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Dentsu posts stronger 2021 earnings than expected

Transformation and ecommerce services helped boost underlying profit 44% as Dentsu sets aside a new fund for acquisitions.

Mozilla and Meta collaborate on privacy-preserving attribution solution
Advertising
15 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Mozilla and Meta collaborate on privacy-preserving ...

Despite Mozilla's long-standing criticism of Facebook, the two companies have co-developed a measurement solution for the post-cookie, post-IDFA world—drawing ire from privacy advocates.

Protected sex has never been sexier: Our favourite condom ads for Valentine's Day
Analysis
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Protected sex has never been sexier: Our favourite ...

Frisky film festival: Whether you love or hate this day devoted to lovers, please enjoy this roundup of some of our most-adored condom campaigns.

Move and win roundup: Week of February 14, 2022
Advertising
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Move and win roundup: Week of February 14, 2022

Sandpiper, FCB Interface, It's Friday, Match & Wood, Wagawin, Outbrain and more to come in our weekly collection of people moves and account news.