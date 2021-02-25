Indian media industry bodies face-off against Google, government

Two key industry lobbies in India are on the warpath with technology platforms and regulators. The Indian Newspaper Society (INS) has written to Google to compensate newspapers in the country for the use of content published by them, and share its advertising revenues and The IAMAI (Internet and Mobile Association of India) has stated that its streaming platform members are dismayed about the reports that the Government intends to notify guidelines for OTT platforms shortly.

L Adimoolam, president, INS, has addressed a letter to Sanjay Gupta, country manager, Google India, to address this concern. The letter states that the content which is generated and published by newspapers at considerable expense is proprietary, and it is this credible content that has given Google the authenticity in India.

The INS added that there is a huge distinction between the editorial content from quality publications and fake news that is spreading on other information platforms. This follows Google agreeing to better compensate and pay publishers in countries like France and Australia.

This is based on the fact that advertising has been the financial backbone of the news industry. Newspapers are feeling the pressure, as its advertising pie is shrinking according to various media reports since budgets are shifting to digital. The INS insisted that Google should increase the publisher share of advertising revenue to 85 percent, and also ensure more transparency in the revenue reports provided to publishers by Google.

Meanwhile, according to a note shared by the IAMAI, the industry states it has been working collectively to create transparent and stringent guidelines for self-regulation. The association is unhappy with the lack of any consultative process administered with the stakeholders that usually proceeds such guidelines or regulations, the note adds.