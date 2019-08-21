newspapers
Indian media industry bodies face-off against Google, government
While the Indian Newspaper Society is demanding a greater share of ad revenues from Google, the IAMAI is upset with looming regulation for video streamers.
How ads are used as weapons in Hong Kong protests
Adverts that promote the demands and opinions of various factions are an enduring feature of pro-democracy movements—and they largely favour print as their medium.
Antony Catalano strikes A$115m deal for Nine’s regional newspapers
The long-expected deal places Catalano in control of assets previously owned by Fairfax Media, where he was a former CEO.
Amid print-media gloom, SPH offers personalised front pages (plus flowers and champagne)
Singapore media conglomerate rolls out personalised print after announced job cuts, falling advertisement revenue and merger of titles.
TV still the 'big time', but...
HONG KONG - As Casbaa hosts its annual conference here, the organisation is about to release a report that shows the number of multichannel TV homes in Asia Pacific has grown past 500 million. But that doesn't mean TV executives should feel safe.
Nielsen: Print news remains staple read in Singapore, but reach in decline
SINGAPORE - Printed newspapers remain the staple read for adults in Singapore, but readership levels are declining as consumers increasingly turn to digital platforms, a Nielsen report shows.
