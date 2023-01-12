Advertising Media News
Shawn Lim
Jan 12, 2023

SPH Media circulation scandal: Industry body refutes CEO's claims, call for transparency

The Association of Advertising and Marketing Singapore responds to SPH Media CEO's open letter to unhappy advertisers.

SPH Media circulation scandal: Industry body refutes CEO's claims, call for transparency

After Singapore-based publisher SPH Media admitted it inflated circulation numbers, the Association of Advertising and Marketing Singapore has expressed its disappointment with the publisher and has called for transparency. 

SPH Media, which owns newspapers like The Straits Times, Berita Harian and Lianhe Zaobao, had inflated circulation numbers to between 85,000 and 95,000 through various means, including printing copies meant for circulation and then destroying them.  

The publisher also counted the number of subscriptions twice and used fake accounts to buy subscriptions. According to reports, circulation numbers were also randomly shared with advertisers and lapsed contracts were also counted in the final tally. 

After the revelation by SPH Media, unhappy advertisers demanded answers from the publisher, forcing to SPH Media chief executive officer Teo Lay Lim release an open letter to advertisers to address their concerns. 

In the letter, she claimed circulation data is not used as a basis for SPH Media’s advertising packages. 

“Our media rates and advertising packages are based on reach and readership of individual titles, and our SPH Media solutions as a whole,” wrote Teo.

“Data on reach and readership is collected periodically via a survey panel that is statistically representative of the Singapore population. This data is obtained from and verified by independent third-party research agencies, namely GfK.” 

However, the AAMS rebutted Teo’s statement, saying that “circulation not being the basis of promoting advertising sales does not exonerate the practice of falsifying circulation figures.” 

“AAMS is disappointed that such an incident has occurred. Absolute transparency is needed from a major newspaper group that not just generations of Singaporeans, but so many local and multinational businesses have grown up with,” Goh Shufen, the president of the AAMS said in a statement to Campaign Asia-Pacific,

“As a national medium, and virtually the voice of Singapore, one would expect its responsibility to extend well beyond just commercial boundaries.” 

However, Goh noted that this was uncovered through an internal audit by SPH and that steps have already been taken by the company to rectify the practice. She also pointed out SPH in the past had been a strong supporter of audited circulation.  

“As a long-standing Industry body, we look forward to meeting with SPH to bring back this trust and work together to ensure the highest standards for the admarcom industry,” said Goh. 

A check by Campaign Asia-Pacific with the World Federation of Advertisers has found that to date, none of its members have either pulled spend or paused spending with SPH Media.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Marketers react to SPH Media inflating circulation numbers

1 Marketers react to SPH Media inflating circulation numbers

'Good PR is knowing what to share and what not to'—has Harry damaged his reputation beyond repair?

2 'Good PR is knowing what to share and what not to'—has Harry damaged his reputation beyond repair?

Culture's changed. Has your marketing?

3 Culture's changed. Has your marketing?

The only 2023 marcomms trend report you actually need to read

4 The only 2023 marcomms trend report you actually need to read

SPH Media circulation scandal: Industry body refutes CEO's claims, call for transparency

5 SPH Media circulation scandal: Industry body refutes CEO's claims, call for transparency

From following marketing trends to creating them — a digital, mobile-led future is already emerging in APAC

6 From following marketing trends to creating them — a digital, mobile-led future is already emerging in APAC

Can L’Oréal's new luxury skincare line Shihyo shake up the beauty industry?

7 Can L’Oréal's new luxury skincare line Shihyo shake up the beauty industry?

Jack Ma gives up control of fintech giant Ant Group

8 Jack Ma gives up control of fintech giant Ant Group

CASE STUDY: How Nescafé optimised its Facebook presence in the Philippines

9 CASE STUDY: How Nescafé optimised its Facebook presence in the Philippines

Life after likes: will more brands follow Lush in going anti-social?

10 Life after likes: will more brands follow Lush in going anti-social?

Related Articles

Marketers react to SPH Media inflating circulation numbers
Jan 10, 2023
Shawn Lim

Marketers react to SPH Media inflating circulation ...

SPH Media scandal: Is trusting media to deliver on numbers enough?
3 hours ago
Shufen Goh

SPH Media scandal: Is trusting media to deliver on ...

Indian media industry bodies face off against Google, government
Feb 25, 2021
Staff Reporters

Indian media industry bodies face off against ...

Amid print-media gloom, SPH offers personalised front pages (plus flowers and champagne)
Nov 18, 2016
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Amid print-media gloom, SPH offers personalised ...

Just Published

SPH Media scandal: Is trusting media to deliver on numbers enough?
3 hours ago
Shufen Goh

SPH Media scandal: Is trusting media to deliver on ...

The need to measure and validate media consumption data using third parties before deciding on ad spend has never been greater, reminds R3's Shufen Goh.

House of Creed partners with Robbi to capitalise on China’s collectible toy craze
3 hours ago
Minnie Wang

House of Creed partners with Robbi to capitalise on ...

Robbi is trendy, French brands like Creed are capitalising on it to lure the chic China consumer. Campaign talks exclusively to CEO Sarah Rotheram to understand the brand journey and strategy behind such collaborations.

Fashion NFTs total $245 million in sales. Can brands harness success in 2023?
6 hours ago
Bethanie Ryder

Fashion NFTs total $245 million in sales. Can ...

Fashion NFTs have demonstrated that their potential is bigger than ever, but consumers remain hesitant. What can brands do to finally achieve mass adoption and keep the market on its feet in 2023?

Data scraping: what is it and why should advertisers be concerned?
The Information
6 hours ago
Shauna Lewis

Data scraping: what is it and why should advertisers...

Campaign UK talks to leading spokespeople on the issue.