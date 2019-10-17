video streaming

Netflix hypes original shows as it braces for new competition
Oct 17, 2019
Oliver McAteer

International markets now account for 90% of Netflix's growth as it prepares for the arrival of Disney+, Apple TV+ and others

YouTube looking into users' options to bypass ads
Jun 30, 2010
Staff Reporters

GLOBAL – Google’s YouTube have announced plans to offer a ‘skip button’ on advertisements in videos later this year.

Leo Burnett delivers Cannes Lions 2010 with David on Demand
Jun 22, 2010
Jane Leung

Leo Burnett Worldwide takes those missing out on the action at Cannes Lions 2010 to the heart of the event with an experiential campaign titled ‘David on Demand’.

