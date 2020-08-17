internet

Google: Aussie law will make search and YouTube 'dramatically worse'
Aug 17, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

In a blog post that paints a dire picture for consumers, the tech giant says the proposed law gives an "unfair advantage" to news media businesses, putting the company's free services "at risk".

Nine points for marketers to ponder from Digital 2020
Jul 24, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

The latest edition of We Are Social's expansive report provides some key cues on the evolution of both technology and social media for adland.

Facebook buys 9.9% stake in India's Reliance Jio for $5.7 billion
Apr 22, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Deal will give tech behemoth a chance to do-over its India plans, four years after its bruising Free Basics flop.

China ecommerce crosses $1 trillion mark: study
Mar 4, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

We Are Social/Hootsuite report also finds that total digital ad spend in China was US$52.5 billion in 2019.

Sina Corp ad revenue down 5% for Q4, media business also hit
Feb 27, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Hit by COVID-19 breakout, company declines to provide 2020 forecast.

Lower tier cities biggest driver of China ecommerce growth
Jul 10, 2019
Faaez Samadi

TOP OF THE CHARTS: SCMP’s annual report highlights the significant opportunity for brands outside China’s most populous centres, and highlights KOLs as an essential marketing tool.

