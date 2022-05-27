Digital News
Rahul Sachitanand
18 hours ago

Alibaba posts slowest quarterly growth on record, will review marketing spend

Losses increased because of decline in value of investments in publicly-traded companies; backing for newer businesses such as Taocaicai and Taobao Deals; and the continued impact of Covid.

Alibaba posts slowest quarterly growth on record, will review marketing spend

Chinese internet giant Alibaba has posted mixed numbers for its fourth quarter and full financial year of 2022. While the firm's cloud business broke even, its fiscal performance was dragged down by diving valuations of its equity investments and this pulled down its earnings for the period.

After enduring a rough third quarter, the firm made some progress towards stability, even as market uncertainty clouded its performance in Q4. For the fourth quarter of its financial year, Alibaba posted a 9% increase in revenue to over RMB204 billion ($32.2 billion), while diving valuations of its equity investments saw net losses swell to RMB16.24 billion (US$2.4 billion) from RMB5.47 billion (US$800 million) in the corresponding period last fiscal. 

"We saw the national retail sales reporting negative year-over-year growth in March and April, and online sales of physical goods also reported a historical decline year over year," Daniel Zhang, chairman and CEO of Alibaba Group told analysts in a post-results call. "The resurgence of Covid has also impacted our business to varying degrees. Overall speaking, we saw a low single-digit decline in revenue growth in April compared to the same period last year."

(click here for full-sized image)


As the firm tried to turn around its performance, leaders suggested sales and marketing expenses would be moderated to prune costs. "We will control costs and improve returns for our major businesses that are already at significant scale compared to peers," CFO Toby Xu told analysts. "At a high level, we will seek to improve gross margin of our direct sales businesses, optimise logistics and fulfilment costs for consumer-facing businesses, and control our overall sales and marketing spend." 

In the fourth quarter of its financial year, Alibaba notched up some significant milestones, but its leaders pointed to a challenging time ahead. Its cloud business, identified as a key growth driver, with revenue growing 12% year-on-year for the fourth quarter to nearly RMB19 billion (US$3 billion), while it posted a profit of RMB1billion (US$150 million), turning around a historically loss-making business. 

Elsewhere, its domestic business too crossed the billion-user mark and with the local consumer and cloud segments, were key drivers of growth for the company. Its local consumer business grew by 29%, the fastest rate across its reporting segments. 

“Alibaba delivered on the goal of serving one billion annual active consumers in China this past quarter," CEO Zhang said in a media release. "We saw tangible progress across our businesses, especially in operational improvements in key strategic areas.” 

Despite these gains, CFO Xu noted that the tech giant foresaw a challenging environment ahead and wouldn’t provide guidance for the coming quarter or year. "In fiscal year '22, we have faced with increasing challenges from many fronts," he noted in a call with analysts. "These have been brought about by slowing macro activities, increased competition, and Covid resurgence domestically as well as changes in geopolitical conditions internationally."

For the full financial year, Alibaba reported a 19% increase in its revenue to RMB853.1 billion yuan (US$134.5 billion), while net income was down 59% to RMB62 billion (US$21.5 billion).

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

1 Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

Shawn Lim and Nikita Mishra join Campaign Asia-Pacific

2 Shawn Lim and Nikita Mishra join Campaign Asia-Pacific

Audi and M&C Saatchi accused of plagiarism in new ad

3 Audi and M&C Saatchi accused of plagiarism in new ad

Unilever's Samir Singh: Sustainability shouldn't burden consumers with guilt or expense

4 Unilever's Samir Singh: Sustainability shouldn't burden consumers with guilt

Moving campaign talks of Alzheimer's as an illness, not just ageing

5 Moving campaign talks of Alzheimer's as an illness, not just ageing

S4 Capital axes bonuses and ex-CFO exits as fallout from audit woes continues

6 S4 Capital axes bonuses and ex-CFO exits as fallout from audit woes continues

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

7 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

How the world's first virtual influencer with Down syndrome was created

8 How the world's first virtual influencer with Down syndrome was created

Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

9 Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

10 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

Related Articles

Steep profit decline, muted forecast clouds Alibaba Q3 earnings
News
Nov 19, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Steep profit decline, muted forecast clouds Alibaba ...

Ant Group IPO uncertainty clouds Alibaba Q2 numbers
Advertising
Nov 6, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Ant Group IPO uncertainty clouds Alibaba Q2 numbers

Alibaba earnings hit by regulatory scrutiny, competition
Marketing
Feb 25, 2022
Staff Reporters

Alibaba earnings hit by regulatory scrutiny, ...

With potential Trump sanctions looming, Alibaba posts robust results
Digital
Aug 20, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

With potential Trump sanctions looming, Alibaba ...

Just Published

Tech Bites: Week of May 23, 2022
Advertising
19 hours ago
Shawn Lim

Tech Bites: Week of May 23, 2022

News from Yahoo, JCDecaux, CREA, PubMatic, Xaxis and more. Plus, Alibaba reaches a milestone in the quarter of serving over 1 billion annual active consumers in China

Heineken sends RFI to creative agencies
Advertising
22 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Heineken sends RFI to creative agencies

The global brewer is looking to kick off meetings in Cannes in pursuit of a new global creative ecosystem.

Should luxury brands reduce their dependence on China?
Advertising
1 day ago
Avery Booker

Should luxury brands reduce their dependence on China?

For luxury brands, taking the current Covid-impacted softness in mainland China as a cue to reduce exposure to the market is the wrong approach.

'The road ahead is difficult for cookies': Accenture India MD
Digital
1 day ago
Noel D'Souza

'The road ahead is difficult for cookies': ...

Vineet R Ahuja shares his insights on reinvention, brand trust, personalisation at Accenture, and more.