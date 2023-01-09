News
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

Jack Ma gives up control of fintech giant Ant Group

As Alipay becomes one of the top e-payment channels in the Chinese mainland and seeks overseas expansion, Ma is stepping further away from the business empire he created decades ago.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

Jack Ma will cede control of fintech giant Ant Group after Beijing's crackdown on the nation’s tech sector that targeted the billionaire. In the official statement released over the weekend, Ant Group confirmed the adjustment in its ownership structure so that “no shareholder, alone or jointly with other parties, will have control over Ant Group”.

In November 2020, Ant’s US$37 billion IPO, which would have been the world’s largest, was cancelled at the last minute. It led to a forced restructuring of the financial technology firm and speculation that the Chinese billionaire would have to eventually cede control.

“The adjustment is being implemented to further enhance the stability of our corporate structure and sustainability of our long-term development,” the Ant statement said.

Ma indirectly controlled 53.46% of Ant Group’s shares, making him the company’s “control person”. But after the latest restructuring, he will hold just 6.2% of the voting rights according to local media reports. 

Meanwhile, shares of Alibaba Group Holdings traded 8% higher on Monday morning giving rise to speculation about the company's potential IPO revival plans. However, Ant's spokesperson said the group “does not have a plan for an IPO” in response to the media enquiry made by Reuters. 

In other positive news for the company, Ant Group’s Alipay, the world’s largest online payment platform, which boasts millions of monthly users in China, has been building a new cash-free travel experience for the Asian consumer. As mainland re-opens after a self-imposed isolation of almost three years, the e-payment system will directly benefit from businesses across Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and other Southeast Asian markets which are welcoming Chinese tourists. 

Source:
Campaign China

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

'Good PR is knowing what to share and what not to'—has Harry damaged his reputation beyond repair?

1 'Good PR is knowing what to share and what not to'—has Harry damaged his reputation beyond repair?

The only 2023 marcomms trend report you actually need to read

2 The only 2023 marcomms trend report you actually need to read

Marketers react to SPH Media inflating circulation numbers

3 Marketers react to SPH Media inflating circulation numbers

Culture's changed. Has your marketing?

4 Culture's changed. Has your marketing?

Media agencies need to change their mindsets for survival

5 Media agencies need to change their mindsets for survival

Life after likes: will more brands follow Lush in going anti-social?

6 Life after likes: will more brands follow Lush in going anti-social?

Jack Ma gives up control of fintech giant Ant Group

7 Jack Ma gives up control of fintech giant Ant Group

Move and win roundup: Week of January 3, 2023

8 Move and win roundup: Week of January 3, 2023

CASE STUDY: How Nescafé optimised its Facebook presence in the Philippines

9 CASE STUDY: How Nescafé optimised its Facebook presence in the Philippines

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

10 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Related Articles

Alibaba posts slowest quarterly growth on record, will review marketing spend
May 27, 2022
Rahul Sachitanand

Alibaba posts slowest quarterly growth on record, ...

Steep profit decline, muted forecast clouds Alibaba Q3 earnings
Nov 19, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Steep profit decline, muted forecast clouds Alibaba ...

Ant Group IPO uncertainty clouds Alibaba Q2 numbers
Nov 6, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Ant Group IPO uncertainty clouds Alibaba Q2 numbers

Alibaba cuts marketing spend as it reports first flat revenue growth
Aug 5, 2022
Rahul Sachitanand

Alibaba cuts marketing spend as it reports first ...

Just Published

40 Under 40 2022: Kate Lord, Akin Agency
12 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Kate Lord, Akin Agency

Lord has emerged as a leader in traditionally male-dominated fields and founded and leads an influential communications agency.

Teneo to acquire Tulchan Communications
12 hours ago
John Harrington

Teneo to acquire Tulchan Communications

London-based Tulchan has had a presence in Singapore for more than a decade.

Marketing lags on sustainability in APAC: report
13 hours ago
Shawn Lim

Marketing lags on sustainability in APAC: report

The joint study by Dentsu and Kantar explores the role marketers in Asia Pacific play in corporate sustainability aims, suggesting radical change is needed to hit UN 2030 SDGs.

Meta hires former Tata Cliq CEO as India head of global business
16 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Meta hires former Tata Cliq CEO as India head of ...

Vikas Purohit makes the move from Tata Cliq.