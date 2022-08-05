Marketing News
Rahul Sachitanand
2 days ago

Alibaba cuts marketing spend as it reports first flat revenue growth

Softness in Chinese commerce business offset by growth in cloud computing unit.

Alibaba cuts marketing spend as it reports first flat revenue growth

Chinese tech giant Alibaba has cut its sales and marketing spend after the company reported flat revenue growth (as a listed company) for the June quarter of its financial year. The company's growth was slowed by decline in revenues of its China commerce business, where revenue fell by 1%, even as the cloud computing unit made up for some of this by growing its topline by 10% in the period.  

According to a company fact sheet, sales and marketing expense as a percentage of revenue was down from 13% in the June quarter last year to 12% this fiscal. "Sales and marketing expenses ratio decreased ...  reflecting our efforts in optimising user acquisition and retention spending across businesses," Alibaba's chief financial officer Toby Xu told analysts in a post-results review.

Its soft performance affected its advertising revenue too. "Total advertising revenue declined slightly faster than ... GMV decline," Xu added. 

(sell full-size)

Alibaba's three challenges 

Alibaba posted its quarterly numbers on the back of heightened regulatory scrutiny, supply chain bottlenecks, and renewed Covid headwinds across China. For its June quarter, the company reported revenue of RMB 205.55 billion yuan ($30.68 billion) vs RMB 205.74, remaining flat year-on-year. Operating income was RMB 24.94 billion (US$3,724 million), a decrease of 19% year-over-year. Its China commerce business, which accounts for over two-thirds of its business, shrank to $141.93 billion ($21.19 billion) from RMB 144.02 billion a year ago. 

“During the past quarter, we actively adapted to changes in the macro environment,” said Daniel Zhang, chairman and chief executive officer of Alibaba Group in a media statement. “Following a relatively slow April and May, we saw signs of recovery across our businesses in June."

(see full-size

China commerce sluggish 

In a challenging quarter for its China commerce business, GMV (gross merchandise value—the total revenue of all goods and services sold) generated by its Taobao and Tmall businesses declined by "mid-single-digit year-over-year." 

Orders fell for key segments such as fashion and accessories and consumer electronics during the quarter, Alibaba noted. The 6.18 shopping festival, however, helped these platforms make up some lost ground. 

Growth was however sound in its direct-to-consumer business which expanded by 8% in the quarter to hit RMB 64.74 billion (or over $9.6 billion in size). This was primarily driven by growth of online purchases of food, grocery and FMCG goods on Freshippo, Tmall Supermarket and Sun Art. 

Cloud business shines 

Elsewhere, the company's standout performer was its cloud business, whose revenue after inter-segment elimination was $17.68 billion (over $2.6 billion). Growth was driven by financial services, public services, and telecommunication industries. Alibaba lost business from its "top internet customer" that has stopped using the firm's overseas cloud services for its business. 

While Chinese internet companies were early adopters of Alibaba's cloud computing solutions, CEO Zhang told analysts this adoption had become more widespread now. "(This) give(s) our Alibaba Cloud, a very huge opportunity to to transform a cloud computing from a technology to a real business," he added. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

PepsiCo awards Southeast Asia media mandate to Publicis

1 PepsiCo awards Southeast Asia media mandate to Publicis

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Aman Gupta, Boat

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Aman Gupta, Boat

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

3 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

4 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Cultural appropriation vs appreciation: Can luxury brands in China tell the difference?

5 Cultural appropriation vs appreciation: Can luxury brands tell the difference?

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

6 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Dentsu Creative appoints Cheuk Chiang as new Asia Pacific CEO

7 Dentsu Creative appoints Cheuk Chiang as new Asia Pacific CEO

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

8 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Project vs retainer: Which is better to manage burnout, creativity, and profitability?

9 Project vs retainer: Which is better?

Move and win roundup: Week of August 1, 2022

10 Move and win roundup: Week of August 1, 2022

Related Articles

Alibaba posts slowest quarterly growth on record, will review marketing spend
Digital
May 27, 2022
Rahul Sachitanand

Alibaba posts slowest quarterly growth on record, ...

Steep profit decline, muted forecast clouds Alibaba Q3 earnings
News
Nov 19, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Steep profit decline, muted forecast clouds Alibaba ...

Ant Group IPO uncertainty clouds Alibaba Q2 numbers
Advertising
Nov 6, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Ant Group IPO uncertainty clouds Alibaba Q2 numbers

Alibaba earnings hit by regulatory scrutiny, competition
Marketing
Feb 25, 2022
Staff Reporters

Alibaba earnings hit by regulatory scrutiny, ...

Just Published

Citigroup promotes Jennifer Lowney to global comms head
PR
9 hours ago
Ewan Larkin

Citigroup promotes Jennifer Lowney to global comms head

Her promotion comes amid an expansion of Citi’s global public affairs department.

Spotify tunes its listener’s mood
Advertising
10 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Spotify tunes its listener’s mood

A new campaign from Leo Burnett aims to highlight how songs can reset human emotions in a jiffy.

ViiV names Havas Health & You its single global AOR
Marketing
10 hours ago
Jack O'Brien

ViiV names Havas Health & You its single global AOR

In an internal memo, HH&Y CEO Donna Murphy characterized the assignment as the year’s “biggest pitch in our industry.”

AITA if I want to WFH?
Advertising
10 hours ago
Maisie McCabe

AITA if I want to WFH?

There isn't a simple solution to the complexities of hybrid working in creative businesses.