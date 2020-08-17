regulation

Google: Aussie law will make search and YouTube 'dramatically worse'
Aug 17, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

In a blog post that paints a dire picture for consumers, the tech giant says the proposed law gives an "unfair advantage" to news media businesses, putting the company's free services "at risk".

Google is unusually emotive about Australia's news industry
Jun 3, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Google has come out fighting on the value it provides to the news industry—but this will not satisfy years of unrest.

Google mounts Australia legislation defence, says economic value of news is 'very small'
Jun 2, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Google's Australia head calls out 'inaccurate claims' about the value of news content to the search giant's bottom line.

Japan law tightens regulation of major ecommerce players
May 29, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

TECH BITES: Law addresses concerns that tech giants are abusing their market power and leaving small businesses out of pocket.

Safer social media: putting control in the hands of users
Feb 25, 2020
Charles Tidswell

With the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA), the Singapore government is taking a more active role in regulating social-media content. But it's only by teaching people to use social media responsibly that we stand a chance of limiting harmful content, according to Socialbakers' regional VP.

Facebook rolls out data portability tool
Feb 21, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Data portability forms a cornerstone of GDPR, and is expected to be more widely regulated this year.

