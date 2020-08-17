regulation
Google: Aussie law will make search and YouTube 'dramatically worse'
In a blog post that paints a dire picture for consumers, the tech giant says the proposed law gives an "unfair advantage" to news media businesses, putting the company's free services "at risk".
Google is unusually emotive about Australia's news industry
Google has come out fighting on the value it provides to the news industry—but this will not satisfy years of unrest.
Google mounts Australia legislation defence, says economic value of news is 'very small'
Google's Australia head calls out 'inaccurate claims' about the value of news content to the search giant's bottom line.
Japan law tightens regulation of major ecommerce players
TECH BITES: Law addresses concerns that tech giants are abusing their market power and leaving small businesses out of pocket.
Safer social media: putting control in the hands of users
With the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA), the Singapore government is taking a more active role in regulating social-media content. But it's only by teaching people to use social media responsibly that we stand a chance of limiting harmful content, according to Socialbakers' regional VP.
Facebook rolls out data portability tool
Data portability forms a cornerstone of GDPR, and is expected to be more widely regulated this year.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins