Digital Media News
Jessica Goodfellow
21 hours ago

Australia's media regulator to investigate how tech platforms handle misinformation

The Australian Communications and Media Authority has been granted additional powers to review tech platforms' misinformation processes and improve a self-regulatory code being drafted by the industry.

(Unsplash)
(Unsplash)

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) is to be given additional powers to oversee the activities of big tech platforms, including the ability to request information and data on how they have handled misinformation and disinformation, it said Monday (March 21).

It is the latest move by the Australian government to crack down on tech platforms like Facebook and Google, and follows the publication of a report by ACMA which raised concerns about the platforms' processes to report on and tackle misinformation and disinformation.

The report found that four in five (82%) Australian adults had seen misinformation about Covid and three quarters (76%) thought tech platforms should do more to reduce the amount of false and misleading content shared online.

Facebook, WeChat and Twitter have the highest levels of reported Covid misinformation, the report found.

However, it also found that stricter content moderation on large platforms like Facebook is driving some conspiracy groups to move to alternative social networks such as Telegram, Gab, Parler and Rumble.

If those platforms rejected industry-set content guidelines, "they may present a higher risk to the Australian community", ACMA said.

The regulator raised concerns about a single code of practice being developed by Digi, an Australian industry association representing Facebook, Google, Twitter and TikTok. The draft code requires platforms to sign up to the objective of "providing safeguards against harms that may arise from disinformation and misinformation". The platforms may opt-in to other code objectives, such as disrupting advertising incentives and supporting strategic research. The code provides signatories flexibility to implement measures to counter disinformation and misinformation in proportion to the risk of potential harm, and stresses the need to balance interventions with the need to protect users’ freedom of expression, privacy, and other rights.

The ACMA said the scope of the code is limited, that it does not include the need for platforms to have robust internal complaints processes, and that it should be an opt-out rather than opt-in model.

Digi said it supported the recommendations and noted it had already set up a system to process complaints about misinformation.

The ACMA’s report also raised concerns regarding the quality of platforms' annual transparency reports. "The initial set of transparency reports was inconsistent and, in general, lacked the level of detail necessary to benchmark individual platform performance or assess the effectiveness of measures," the ACMA said.

The government granted ACMA new regulatory powers to address these concerns and improve the self-regulatory code.

The ACMA will also be able to enforce an internet industry code on uncooperative platforms.

The ACMA will continue to monitor platforms’ measures and the implementation of code arrangements to inform additional advice to the government by the end of the 2022-2023 financial year.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

1 HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

3 Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

4 VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

Publicis and Dentsu toast AB InBev’s global media account

5 Publicis and Dentsu toast AB InBev’s global media account

APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO

6 APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

8 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

9 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

Ogilvy hires Edelman's Maria O'Keeffe as global chief people officer

10 Ogilvy hires Edelman's Maria O'Keeffe as global chief people officer

Related Articles

Is Facebook coping with the ‘steady wave’ of COVID-19 misinformation?
Digital
Feb 19, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Is Facebook coping with the ‘steady wave’ of ...

Google vs the regulators: Is this the last tango in Australia?
Advertising
Jan 25, 2021
Jamie Hoey

Google vs the regulators: Is this the last tango in ...

Political disinformation among APAC's media-responsibility challenges: Mediabrands
Advertising
Jan 13, 2022
Jessica Goodfellow

Political disinformation among APAC's media-responsi...

Facebook signs deal with News Corp in Australia
News
Mar 16, 2021
Staff Reporters

Facebook signs deal with News Corp in Australia

Just Published

UK ad regulator warns more than 50 cryptocurrency advertisers of bans
Advertising
2 hours ago
Ben Bold

UK ad regulator warns more than 50 cryptocurrency ...

The Advertising Standards Authority says transgressors have until 2 May to put their houses in order or face being reported.

The metaverse can be a creative renaissance
Digital
11 hours ago
Morten Grubak

The metaverse can be a creative renaissance

The metaverse will spark the same creative renaissance as digital and TV — but not until we get over our infatuation with it.

Audi's India marketing chief on the 'cluttered' brand ambassador space and more
Marketing
11 hours ago
Raahil Chopra

Audi's India marketing chief on the 'cluttered' ...

Gaurav Sinha discusses their ‘Friends of Audi’ strategy, a different approach to influencer marketing, sales numbers and digital spend.

PHD China wins World Gold Council appointment
Media
15 hours ago
Matthew Miller

PHD China wins World Gold Council appointment

The agency will be tasked with media strategy, planning and buying duties.