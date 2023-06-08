HSBC calls fresh global media review

HSBC has launched a global media agency review, Campaign can reveal.

The bank was reported to have called for a global media review in October 2022. Incumbent PHD has held the account since 2018.

Campaign understands media consultancy Ebiquity is running the global review for the brand, whose key markets include the UK, the US, China and the Middle East.

PHD, HSBC and Ebiquity have declined to comment on the media review.

In a past statement to Campaign in 2018, HSBC said: “As part of our commitment to the ongoing development of HSBC’s media and marketing arrangements, we periodically evaluate all marketing service suppliers to ensure we maintain the best working relationships to support our strategic goals.”

In its tenure as media partner, PHD helped HSBC secure exclusive partnerships with Girls That Invest podcast and Vogue in Asia Pacific.

Outside the region, the agency launched campaigns such as “Vicious Circle”, which partnered with Shelter and helped homeless people open bank accounts, and “Borders” with Richard Ayoade. WPP’s Wunderman Thompson created both.

On the creative side, HSBC consolidated its account with WPP in 2020. Prior to PHD, Mindshare was its media agency for 13 years.

Editor's note: This story corrects an earlier version in which PHD was said to have retained the account following a review in 2022.