Kraft Heinz retains Starcom for $700m US media account
US is biggest part of global business.
OMD wins Lindt & Sprüngli media account in China
OMD Shanghai will take over media planning and buying for all Lindt brands in China from a local incumbent.
Media agency contracts may not be worth the paper they are written on
Not made to 'set and forget', your media contracts should be reviewed regularly, the founder and CEO of Trinity P3 advises.
'The odds are pretty rubbish, really': Starbucks' fresh take on the media pitch
Pitching takes up oodles of staff time, rarely offers much insight into what a real working relationship will look like and usually ends in disappointment. Have we been doing it wrong all along?
Should agencies do more together to stand up to unreasonable client demands?
AB InBev is reported to be running cost-cutting 'auction' for global media review.
AB InBev demands 'punishing payment terms' in upcoming global media review
"I would not be surprised if some major media agency groups got together and agreed to reject this brief."
