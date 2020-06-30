media review

Kraft Heinz retains Starcom for $700m US media account
2 days ago
Gurjit Degun

Kraft Heinz retains Starcom for $700m US media account

US is biggest part of global business.

OMD wins Lindt & Sprüngli media account in China
Jun 30, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

OMD wins Lindt & Sprüngli media account in China

OMD Shanghai will take over media planning and buying for all Lindt brands in China from a local incumbent.

Media agency contracts may not be worth the paper they are written on
Jun 12, 2020
Darren Woolley

Media agency contracts may not be worth the paper they are written on

Not made to 'set and forget', your media contracts should be reviewed regularly, the founder and CEO of Trinity P3 advises.

'The odds are pretty rubbish, really': Starbucks' fresh take on the media pitch
Jun 10, 2020
Simon Gwynn

'The odds are pretty rubbish, really': Starbucks' fresh take on the media pitch

Pitching takes up oodles of staff time, rarely offers much insight into what a real working relationship will look like and usually ends in disappointment. Have we been doing it wrong all along?

Should agencies do more together to stand up to unreasonable client demands?
Dec 11, 2019
Sara Spary

Should agencies do more together to stand up to unreasonable client demands?

AB InBev is reported to be running cost-cutting 'auction' for global media review.

AB InBev demands 'punishing payment terms' in upcoming global media review
Dec 8, 2019
Lindsay Stein

AB InBev demands 'punishing payment terms' in upcoming global media review

"I would not be surprised if some major media agency groups got together and agreed to reject this brief."

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia