Agency Report Card 2022: PHD

PHD did well in China in 2022, a common theme for Omnicom’s agencies, but it slid down the 2022 media agency rankings as overall revenue and wins fell off a cliff compared to 2021. DEI remains a highl
Nice choice! This is premium content.
The Information
Why Subscribe?
- Unlimited access to Campaign Asia-Pacific content* including its archive of 70,000+ articles. No monthly limits!
- Premium member-only articles & analysis
- Campaign’s annual APAC Agency Report Cards
- Premium discount for Campaign event tickets
or call +852 2122 5222
or email [email protected]