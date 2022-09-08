How marketing leaders ensure that sustainability extends beyond ‘eco warrior’ consumers to grow into a mass movement

This is part of an article series for the Power List 2022, created in partnership with Twitter as part of their global #LeadersforGood initiative.

At a recent roundtable for the Campaign Asia-Pacific Power List, several senior marketers clearly articulated the contradiction inherent between companies being champions of consumerism, and their espousal of sustainability. Rupen Desai, co-founder of TS/28 and global CMO of Dole Sunshine Company said, “One of the largest challenges is that the language of marketing, at times, is incompatible with a sustainable world.

“We have been trying to figure out how marketing evolves so that it’s more compatible with a sustainable world, while not losing its primary mission of being a growth engine. It’s humanised growth, regenerative growth — it’s the language where people, planet, and prosperity thrive, interdependently, together — rather than one, at the cost of another.”

Addressing and, to the extent possible, resolving the contradiction between sustainability and driving profit has become a vital element in the agenda for every marketing leader. And research from Campaign Asia-Pacific’s Power List partner, Twitter, shows that sustainability is still vitally important to consumers. As part of their annual Twitter Trends report, the platform analysed billions of tweets across 11 markets over a two-year period to find universal trends across the globe, and found that the Great Restoration is one of three major emerging trends.

Trang Hoang, Twitter’s head of business marketing for Southeast Asia, says, “While sustainability isn’t a new trend, we’re seeing a fundamental shift in conversation around the environment and climate change, with attention moving away from the consumer and onto big business, governments and brands.”

Hoang attributed the changing tides to the pandemic, saying, “People are focusing on themselves and expect corporations to take the lead against massive planetary challenges. Accountability has become a consistent drumbeat, as more people wake up to the action (or lack thereof) from industries and governments.

Reflecting on what that means for brands, Hoang concluded, “As much as the Great Restoration is a reset button for society, it’s also a chance for brands to do better, because consumers are getting real about the things that will really make a difference.”

It is amply evident that the age of merely using sustainability as a peg for a commercial or a small-scale activation is over. The world’s biggest marketers are making changes that go to the heart of how they run their businesses.

Here’s how some of the APAC’s best marketers — members of the 2022 Asia-Pacific Power List — are keeping up with the shifting goal posts on sustainability.