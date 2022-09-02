Partner Content
Lilly Yip: What does it take to truly change the game?

PepsiCo’s APAC chief marketing officer and chief sustainability officer on why innovation is the mark of great marketers.

This is part of a video series for the Asia-Pacific Power List 2022, created in partnership with Twitter as part of their global #LeadersforGood initiative. 
 
On top of being APAC CMO, PepsiCo’s Lilly Yip also bears the title of the company’s first APAC chief sustainability officer, as well as general manager of its Greater China beverage business. For Yip, she sees innovation as the key factor that defines truly game-changing brands and marketers. Rather than flooding the market with new products, Yip advocates for innovation as an approach — solving existing challenges, leveraging shifting paradigms to build advantages, and providing sustainable products that will meet the needs of consumers today and in the future.
 
Watch the video to learn more.
