Staff Reporters
Jun 28, 2022

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Lilly Yip, PepsiCo

Spearheading a data-led marketing function, Yip balances experimentation with innovation to keep the brand fizzing in the region.

Lilly Yip

APAC chief marketing officer and chief sustainability officer
PepsiCo
China
Member since 2020

Returning to the Power List for the third consecutive year, the CMO of PepsiCo's Asia-Pacific region Lilly Yip has seen her role expand this year to include general manager of PepsiCo’s Greater China beverage business and chief sustainability officer.

On top of her CMO role, Yip is also PepsiCo’s first chief sustainability officer for APAC, where she focuses on pushing a recycling programme through brand communication channels with partners like Shanghai Disney, and the Shanghai Fashion Week. Through this role, she also continues to support women’s welfare development in China. 

Yip and her team have also concentrated on what she calls ‘East-for-East innovation’, the localisation of product development leveraging the company’s iconic brands. Pepsi C-Cola is now entering into its third year in China and has gained significant popularity among Gen Z and broader consumers. 

Meanwhile, building full-loop media-to-sales digital marketing campaigns, as well as leveraging data and platform partners like Tencent and TikTok to build new consumer experiences from online to offline have also been priorities.

While much work has focused on China where Yip is based, she leads PepsiCo’s marketing teams across APAC, helping them accelerate digital transformation, and combining data and tech with local insights. The team continues to build its customer base for a wide portfolio of brands, such as Pepsi, Lay's, Cheetos, Mirinda, Gatorade, and Mountain Dew.  

A management graduate from the University of California Berkeley, Yip spent time at McKinsey, Nestle and FutureBrand before joining PepsiCo in New York in 2004 to work on global corporate strategy. After being transferred to Pepsi Greater China, Yip worked her way up from a business development role in Hong Kong to head up insights and marketing for Greater China before taking on her current role.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

