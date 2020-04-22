rupen desai
Dole Packaged Foods' global CMO on leveraging 'superpowers' amid COVID-19
Rupen Desai discusses the company's new initiative, his learnings during the pandemic and more.
Edelman APAC vice-chair Rupen Desai departs
Former MullenLowe Asia-Pacific leader to leave post in March, after just two years.
The rise of ‘belief-driven buyers’ raises questions around the role of agencies
Who decides what a brand should stand for?
Edelman hires new regional EVC
Rupen Desai joins the agency as Carol Potter moves into new role.
Rupen Desai to depart Mullen Lowe
SINGAPORE - In a surprise move, Rupen Desai, regional president of Lowe, is leaving the network, he has confirmed.
Kirin launches campaign for 'energy cola' in Vietnam
HO CHI MINH CITY - Beverage brand Kirin's new campaign for its Rising drink evokes the rising sun to hint at unlimited possibilities and appeal to Vietnamese youth.
