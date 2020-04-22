rupen desai

Dole Packaged Foods' global CMO on leveraging 'superpowers' amid COVID-19
Apr 22, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Rupen Desai discusses the company's new initiative, his learnings during the pandemic and more.

Edelman APAC vice-chair Rupen Desai departs
Jan 9, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Former MullenLowe Asia-Pacific leader to leave post in March, after just two years.

The rise of ‘belief-driven buyers’ raises questions around the role of agencies
Sep 7, 2017
David Blecken

Who decides what a brand should stand for?

Edelman hires new regional EVC
Dec 20, 2016
Faaez Samadi

Rupen Desai joins the agency as Carol Potter moves into new role.

Rupen Desai to depart Mullen Lowe
Sep 23, 2015
Matthew Miller

SINGAPORE - In a surprise move, Rupen Desai, regional president of Lowe, is leaving the network, he has confirmed.

Kirin launches campaign for 'energy cola' in Vietnam
Nov 27, 2013
Racheal Lee

HO CHI MINH CITY - Beverage brand Kirin's new campaign for its Rising drink evokes the rising sun to hint at unlimited possibilities and appeal to Vietnamese youth.

