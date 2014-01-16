Search
colgate palmolive
1 day ago
Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Yves Briantais, Colgate-Palmolive
A marketer who seems to make a big impact wherever he goes, Briantais is now reinventing Colgate-Palmolive's marketing practice in APAC—with results to prove it.
Jan 16, 2014
Colgate Palmolive gives virtual meaning to spring cleaning
SYDNEY - Colgate Palmolive’s surface cleaning brand Ajax has launched a new online tool that lets users “spring clean” their Facebook and Twitter accounts, with one easy wipe.
Jul 27, 2012
Y&R lures Sylvester Song back from JWT Hong Kong after one year
HONG KONG - Sylvester ‘Sly’ Song (pictured) has left JWT and returned to Y&R as regional creative director of content for Colgate Palmolive.
Feb 15, 2011
Colgate Palmolive picks luxury route for laundry detergent ad
SYDNEY - GPY&R has launched an unconventional campaign for Colgate Palmolive's laundry detergent brand Fragrance Temptations.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins