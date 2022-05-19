Hennessy and NBA give tattered basketball court a makeover

One wouldn’t immediately associate Hennessy with basketball, but the brand recently joined hands with NBA, marking the association’s first-ever partnership with a spirit brand. To celebrate the coming together of both brands, the global ‘Hennessy in the Paint’ campaign was launched in Asia, specifically in Hong Kong’s Tsing Yi Estate basketball court.

People’s Place, Hong Kong art group HKwalls, and Hong Kong-based street artist Taxa were roped in to produce a colour graffiti piece on the grounds of the basketball court. The Tsing Yi Estate basketball court was chosen for the makeover as it had been suffering from dilapidating coatings and stumbling flooring after years of service.

Taxa applied blue, peach, pink and turquoise colours in the piece. He also painted a pair of arms on a huge canvas that extends to the edge of the court.

Here are images of the finished piece:









