Hennessy and NBA give tattered basketball court a makeover
22 hours ago
Staff Reporters

INSPIRATION STATION: To mark a new partnership between the two brands, Hong Kong-based artist Taxa was commissioned to produce a large graffiti piece in Tsing Yi Estate.

Game on: Local v. international sports leagues in Asia
Jul 30, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

Homegrown sporting leagues in countries like Thailand and the Philippines have the advantage of hyperlocal audiences — but how do they fare in sponsorship value against big names such as the NBA and EPL?

Football boots rival sports into touch
Jun 11, 2019
Faaez Samadi

F1 and baseball make gains, but neither come close to the beautiful game’s grip on Asia-Pacific.

Nike & BBH move from stadiums to ‘hyper’ courts
Dec 21, 2017
Staff Reporters

Award-winning ‘Unlimited’ campaign is followed up with another based in the Philippines.

Rakuten signs content and marketing deal with NBA
Oct 10, 2017
David Blecken

The Japanese ecommerce firm will have exclusive distribution rights for live games in Japan.

Adidas immortalises fans' defeat at hands of NBA star Dwight Howard
Nov 1, 2013
Sophie Chen

MANILA - When NBA player Dwight Howard visited the Philippines, Adidas created a one-of-a-kind 'autograph' session for fans.

