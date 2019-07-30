basketball
Hennessy and NBA give tattered basketball court a makeover
INSPIRATION STATION: To mark a new partnership between the two brands, Hong Kong-based artist Taxa was commissioned to produce a large graffiti piece in Tsing Yi Estate.
Game on: Local v. international sports leagues in Asia
Homegrown sporting leagues in countries like Thailand and the Philippines have the advantage of hyperlocal audiences — but how do they fare in sponsorship value against big names such as the NBA and EPL?
Football boots rival sports into touch
F1 and baseball make gains, but neither come close to the beautiful game’s grip on Asia-Pacific.
Nike & BBH move from stadiums to ‘hyper’ courts
Award-winning ‘Unlimited’ campaign is followed up with another based in the Philippines.
Rakuten signs content and marketing deal with NBA
The Japanese ecommerce firm will have exclusive distribution rights for live games in Japan.
Adidas immortalises fans' defeat at hands of NBA star Dwight Howard
MANILA - When NBA player Dwight Howard visited the Philippines, Adidas created a one-of-a-kind 'autograph' session for fans.
