Jordan invites local ballers to ‘greatest pickup game’ with Michael Jordan

Jordan invited local Parisian streetballers to share a game with NBA icons, including Michael Jordan, at a disused bank reimagined as a basketball court.

Basketball players Jason Tatum, Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson, Rema, Youssouf Fofana, Gabby Williams joined Jordan, alongside the rapper Rema, actress Teyana Taylor and footballer Youssouf Fofana.

Uncommon Creative Studio captured the moment on film titled "Beyond" and crafted the event.

To show self-belief can rise above any doubt, Jordan is captured on film passing the baton to young ballers like Ryota Bryan.

The ad arrives 39 years after Jordan’s first NBA pre-season game where he wore his newly-engineered shoes on the court, which could become Air Jordan, despite the knowledge they would break NBA rules.

“39 years later, we let our cameras roll as MJ ‘pulled up’ - alongside Jordan Sports and entertainment icons - to show the ‘Next up’ that the first step to take flight is simply believing you can… and when you do, nowhere is out of reach,” Jordan’s chief marketing officer Shannon Watkins posted to her LinkedIn followers.

“We are committed to ensuring today’s youth understand that our impact on the world isn’t their finish line, it’s their starting point. Through self-belief – you belong - and can reshape any space, place, or industry for the better.

“During this, our ‘#JordanYear’ we will continue to use the power of sport and the game of basketball to connect our global community and culture, spread joy and hope for a future we long to see – and be a part of.”

Uncommon launched its debut Jordan work back in February. The film depicts the life of a young girl aspiring to become a professional basketball player.