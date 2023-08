The campaign titled '#ThisIsBasketball' features a film through which it showcases the diversity of the basketball community in the country. Along with Singh, the film also features Shireen Limaye and Raspreet Sidhu, current and former captains of the Indian women’s basketball team respectively, and former member of the India men’s basketball team Lalrina Renthlei.

This is the first in a series of films the NBA plans to roll out during the year according to a statement issued by the association.