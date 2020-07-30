nba

Nike and Wieden and Kennedy unveil tribute to Kobe Bryant
2 days ago
Emmet McGonagle

Nike and Wieden and Kennedy unveil tribute to Kobe Bryant

Rapper Kendrick Lamar tells world to ‘be better’ in tribute to NBA superstar.

Microsoft to put fans in NBA courtside seats, virtually
Jul 30, 2020
Fayola Douglas

Microsoft to put fans in NBA courtside seats, virtually

Hundreds of fans will appear live at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

How sports luxury became an inevitable evolution
Feb 13, 2020
Matthew Keegan

How sports luxury became an inevitable evolution

As luxury and sports brands increasingly team up, we look at how luxury is losing its barriers and being redefined by new ideals, particularly those of younger and Asian consumers.

Game on: Local v. international sports leagues in Asia
Jul 30, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

Game on: Local v. international sports leagues in Asia

Homegrown sporting leagues in countries like Thailand and the Philippines have the advantage of hyperlocal audiences — but how do they fare in sponsorship value against big names such as the NBA and EPL?

Football boots rival sports into touch
Jun 11, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Football boots rival sports into touch

F1 and baseball make gains, but neither come close to the beautiful game’s grip on Asia-Pacific.

Philippines' top 100 brands for 2018
Jul 16, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

Philippines' top 100 brands for 2018

Consumer goods and local brand favourites rank more highly in this growing market, though big electronics names still dominate

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia