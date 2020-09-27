hennessy

This is your brain on cognac
1 day ago
Matthew Miller

INSPIRATION STATION: Actually, it's a visual interpretation of a Hennessy master taster's brain activity, created in a collaboration with media artist Refik Anadol and currently viewable in a popup exhibit in Hong Kong.

WATCH: Hennessy celebrates 150 years with a daytime firework display
Sep 27, 2020
Fayola Douglas

Gunpowder and fireworks artist Cai Guo-Qiang staged the global event in celebration of Hennessy XO's 150th anniversary.

Hennessy VS campaign tells the story of the first Black chess grandmaster
Sep 16, 2020
Elaine Underwood

Droga5 continues long-running Wild Rabbit campaign that highlights what drives people to succeed.

Can we talk about Ridley Scott directing ads?
Feb 15, 2019
Ad Nut

Hennessy and Turkish Airlines splash out on films by the legendary director, but is it a case of big budgets signifying nothing?

Moët Hennessy Diageo hires W Asia
Oct 26, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Agency will handle communications strategy for key brands in Singapore.

