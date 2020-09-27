hennessy
This is your brain on cognac
INSPIRATION STATION: Actually, it's a visual interpretation of a Hennessy master taster's brain activity, created in a collaboration with media artist Refik Anadol and currently viewable in a popup exhibit in Hong Kong.
WATCH: Hennessy celebrates 150 years with a daytime firework display
Gunpowder and fireworks artist Cai Guo-Qiang staged the global event in celebration of Hennessy XO's 150th anniversary.
Hennessy VS campaign tells the story of the first Black chess grandmaster
Droga5 continues long-running Wild Rabbit campaign that highlights what drives people to succeed.
Can we talk about Ridley Scott directing ads?
Hennessy and Turkish Airlines splash out on films by the legendary director, but is it a case of big budgets signifying nothing?
For Auditoire, experience matters in APAC
The global experiential events agency is drawing on lessons learned from 12 years in China and incorporating creative technology as it extends its reach across Asia.
Moët Hennessy Diageo hires W Asia
Agency will handle communications strategy for key brands in Singapore.
