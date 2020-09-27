Advertising PR The Work
Fayola Douglas
WATCH: Hennessy celebrates 150 years with a daytime firework display

Gunpowder and fireworks artist Cai Guo-Qiang staged the global event in celebration of Hennessy XO's 150th anniversary.

Hennessy staged an artistic, daytime firework display from the banks of the Charente River in Cognac, France over the weekend. The event was in celebration of the 150th anniversary of its Hennessy XO Cognac brand.

Artist Cai Guo-Qiang, known for his use of gunpowder and fireworks as an artistic medium, composed the 15-minute fireworks event in three acts that took place mid-day (3pm) on September 25th.

The fireworks were launched from 150 oak barrels symbolising the 150-year history of Hennessy XO, designed as an uplifting event amid the unprecedented context of a pandemic and was live-streamed globally on Hennessy's website, WeChat, Tencent, Facebook and YouTube.

Laurent Boillot, president and chief executive of Hennessy, said: "In these unprecedented times, what has become particularly clear is that we are one interconnected family. At Hennessy, our roots run deep thanks to longstanding relationships reaching back generations.

"Today, from his base in New York City, Cai Guo-Qiang reminds us of those time-honoured bonds with a masterpiece of universal beauty and resonance. On behalf of the Maison Hennessy, it is not only an honour and a privilege to host this artistic event, it is a demonstration of our steadfast commitment to our extended international family."

The full 33-minute video with behind-the-scenes footage may be viewed below.

