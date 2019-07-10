spirits

Hennessy and NBA give tattered basketball court a makeover
22 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Hennessy and NBA give tattered basketball court a makeover

INSPIRATION STATION: To mark a new partnership between the two brands, Hong Kong-based artist Taxa was commissioned to produce a large graffiti piece in Tsing Yi Estate.

Carlsberg commercial chief: 'Asia is not following, it's leading'
Jul 10, 2019
Olivia Parker

Carlsberg commercial chief: 'Asia is not following, it's leading'

In her last few months before leaving the group for Beam Suntory, Jessica Spence discusses global drinking trends, the changing role of agencies and Asia's still-unrecognised role in global business.

Funglian Group appoints Leo Burnett to handle two Chinese spirits brands
Mar 21, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Funglian Group appoints Leo Burnett to handle two Chinese spirits brands

BEIJING - Funglian Group, a subsidiary of Legend Holdings, has appointed Leo Burnett to handle the Ban Cheng Shao (板城烧锅酒) and Wen Wang Gong (文王贡酒) spirits brands in China.

CASE STUDY: Johnnie Walker inspires progress in young Chinese men
Jun 30, 2010
Staff Reporters

CASE STUDY: Johnnie Walker inspires progress in young Chinese men

Johnnie Walker wanted to make the global brand promise real and relevant to young Chinese men.

Spirits: Working with diversity across Asia's alcohol brands
Jun 29, 2010
Annabel Walker

Spirits: Working with diversity across Asia's alcohol brands

Varying levels of maturity and regulation require acute sensitivity from alcohol brands, and experiential work outlining the finer points of drinking is a growing trend.

