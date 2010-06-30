While advertisers kept a low profile, Singaporean consumers allowed themselves small indulgences and learned to appreciate brands from closer to home.
The region still offers considerable growth potential for shampoo brands. However, building advocacy beyond functional benefits is not easy.
Cosmetics firms are turning their attention to less experienced consumers.
Varying levels of maturity and regulation require acute sensitivity from alcohol brands, and experiential work outlining the finer points of drinking is a growing trend.
MNCs are expecting high growth from emerging markets like Pakistan and Bangladesh, but just how real is the potential?
