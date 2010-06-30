Annabel Walker

Send feedback to Annabel Walker.
Singapore: Seeking simple pleasures
Marketing
Jun 30, 2010
Annabel Walker

Singapore: Seeking simple pleasures

While advertisers kept a low profile, Singaporean consumers allowed themselves small indulgences and learned to appreciate brands from closer to home.

Shampoo: From luxury to necessity
Marketing
Jun 29, 2010
Annabel Walker

Shampoo: From luxury to necessity

The region still offers considerable growth potential for shampoo brands. However, building advocacy beyond functional benefits is not easy.

Cosmetics: Making beauty accessible across Asia
Marketing
Jun 29, 2010
Annabel Walker

Cosmetics: Making beauty accessible across Asia

Cosmetics firms are turning their attention to less experienced consumers.

Spirits: Working with diversity across Asia's alcohol brands
Marketing
Jun 29, 2010
Annabel Walker

Spirits: Working with diversity across Asia's ...

Varying levels of maturity and regulation require acute sensitivity from alcohol brands, and experiential work outlining the finer points of drinking is a growing trend.

Hope and challenge in Asia’s emerging markets
Marketing
Jun 23, 2010
Annabel Walker

Hope and challenge in Asia’s emerging markets

MNCs are expecting high growth from emerging markets like Pakistan and Bangladesh, but just how real is the potential?

Hope and challenge in Asia’s emerging markets
Marketing
Jun 23, 2010
Annabel Walker

Hope and challenge in Asia’s emerging markets

MNCs are expecting high growth from emerging markets like Pakistan and Bangladesh, but just how real is the potential?

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia