Havas claims to be among ‘best in class’ with 4.5% growth in Q3

Havas increased organic revenues by 4.5% in the third quarter, thanks to “spectacular” growth in Latin America, and claimed it was likely to be among the “best in class” versus its global peers.

The Vivendi-owned agency group, the smallest of the “big six” groups, had growth in every region.

Europe was up 1.5%, North America 3.0% and Asia Pacific 2.0%. LatAm surged 51.1%, which Havas credited to its strong market position and management in the region and its long legacy in media buying.

“We are very satisfied, especially given the macro-economic environment, which is not great,” Yannick Bolloré, the chief executive of Havas and chairman of the supervisory board of Vivendi, told Campaign, adding he was “confident” about the outlook for the rest of 2023.

“When I look at the result of our peers, we are best in class. Publicis is slightly higher than us at 5.3%, Omnicom is below [at 3.3%] and I guess IPG and WPP will be below [both companies will report Q3 financials after Havas, but they previously lowered their guidance at their Q2 results].