Oct 22, 2023
Havas claims to be among ‘best in class’ with 4.5% growth in Q3
French agency group expects organic revenue to be ahead of most rivals.
Oct 22, 2023
IPG underperforms peers again in Q3: ‘Results did not measure up to expectations’
The holding company reported a 0.4% organic growth decrease year-on-year as it continues to face pressure from lower spending by tech and telecom clients and underperformance of its digital agencies.
