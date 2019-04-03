vivendi
Vishnu Mohan: From digging oil in the middle of the ocean to joining advertising
The outgoing chairman and CEO of Havas Group, Southeast Asia, India and North Asia, speaks with Campaign India about his advertising career, setting up the media unit at the agency, ageism and more.
Asian consumers "want almost everything from brands"
Maria Garrido at Havas Group explains how APAC consumer expectations are sky high as part of the agency's 2019 Meaningful Brands study.
Havas changes leadership structure in Japan
New appointments come as the agency looks to build on its association with French media and entertainment giant Vivendi.
Havas announces moves in CRM, events, performance marketing
Yannick Bolloré discussed the creation of Havas Events and CRM-specialist Havas Helia, as well as the expansion of the Edge Performance Network and the Annex.
Vivendi/Havas deal a fortnight away: Bolloré
The deal requires final clearances in US and Russia, but no problems are anticipated.
Havas-Vivendi deal will 'affect perceptions of media agency neutrality'
The move is on balance positive for Vivendi, but will raise questions.
