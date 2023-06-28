Advertising Media Analysis News
Rahat Kapur
23 hours ago

Google misleads advertisers, violating standards, says video ad research report

The tech giant has failed to meet promised standards when placing video ads on third-party sites, reveals a new study by the brand ad-analysis company, Adalytics.

Photo: Getty
Photo: Getty

Google has misled advertisers by failing to meet promised standards when placing video ads on third-party websites, Adalytics has revealed. The research comes in light of similar findings that the tech-giant has made more than $10 million over the last two years, by allowing misleading advertisements for fake abortion clinics aimed at preventing women from having the procedure – as estimated in a report last week from the non-profit Center for Countering Digital Hate.

The Adalytics report alleges that advertisers including Fortune 500 brands, the US federal government, and several small businesses may have been misled for years about Google’s TrueView skippable in-stream video – the company’s “proprietary cost-per-view, choice-based ad format that serves on YouTube, millions of apps, and across the web.” However, in contradiction to its stated quality standards and practices, Google may have cost media buyers and companies up to billions of ad dollars in digital spend, by placing their ads on muted, out-stream and auto-playing video ad units – running on non-verified mobile devices, apps and websites – in a bid for monetisation.

Adalytics also partnered with ad agencies to analyse their clients’ ad-buy placement reports, collating data by companies who archived the web to find occurrences when ads ran on sites that didn’t meet the Google Video Partners (GVP) requirements. Of the more than 1,100 campaigns and billions of ad impressions observed as part of this study, the report found that as much as between 42 to 75% of TrueView in-stream ad spend was allocated to GVP sites and apps which did not meet Google's outlined standards. As a result, several major brands and government entities have been affected including Johnson & Johnson, Ernst & Young, American Express, Samsung, McDonald’s, and Dyson, with violations going back as far as 2020. The Wall Street Journal also independently observed ad placement violations on their site in line with the research, but could not “confirm the extent of the phenomenon.”

In select instances, multiple TrueView skippable in-stream ads were found to be playing on consumer devices or served ‘stacked’ one on top of the other in the form of an in-stream ad, with the ‘skip’ button being obscurely hidden from the user’s interface. As per Google’s TrueView standards, all ads must be skippable, audible, and cannot be initiated by a user scrolling through a page. As such, making it impossible for the consumer to skip video ads after a period of five seconds results in forcing the user to view the ad: an explicit violation of Google’s quality standards, the study revealed.

These infringements may have also cost Google’s advertisers more in digital spend, through skewing skippable in-stream ad video completion rates, with the study finding that for one major consumer goods brand, only 20% of their TrueView campaign budget was delivered against actual YouTube channels. The remaining 80% was delivered against third-party apps and websites including Candy Crush Saga, and 'fandomwire.com'. This was in line with wider analysis conducted on TrueView in-stream placement reports by Adalytics, citing that 80% of TrueView spend on mobile apps was going to gaming apps.

The findings are reflective of wider ongoing issues around the ambiguous nature of digital advertising, and lagging regulatory constrictions to appropriately monitor online ad spend. As the race for monetisation and market share hastens, so too does the implication of greater transparency and traceability for brands wanting to decipher where their allocated ad dollars are going.

Joshua Wilson, commercial director for JAPAC at Crimtan shares, “Publishers are looking to maximise and monetise their content in any ways they can. Be it big or small all publishers actively want to do this. This is why we see video ads playing outside of the guidelines: it’s an attempt at bigger revenue gains. Policing this will be a challenge, as anyone can monetise their content with Google ads.”

He adds that regardless of the research findings, brands need to do their due diligence to ensure that their media budgets are spent according to their own objectives.

“Instead of putting all their media budget into one channel, brands can work with [media] quality vendors and programmatic vendors to ensure that their media budgets are spent efficiently. What we can do in the ad tech space is bring visibility to the quality of placements and optimise to the premium environments our clients expect.”

Gordon Domlija, co-founder & managing partner at ElucidateX (and former APAC CEO of Wavemaker), agrees that regulatory catchups and greater digital hygiene practices are imperative to seeing a long-term paradigm shift for accountability in the online ad landscape.

“Hot on the heels of the recent EU anti-competitive ruling, this is rightly making headlines; but also highlights a much bigger problem. Particularly in this region, where there is no overarching regulatory body to protect advertisers, and where most media agencies are so in bed with big tech such as Google, that they don’t perform due diligence on buys or provide effective alternatives. The whole system needs cleaning up.”

Google has disputed the claims alleged by the Adalytics study, sharing that they do not accurately reflect its commitment to copyright and quality standards. They've also pledged to investigate the matter further and take appropriate action based on the full findings.

Shawn Lim contributed reporting to this article.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

1 Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

YouTube reportedly tests new in-app and in-site gaming

2 YouTube reportedly tests new in-app and in-site gaming

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

3 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Prolonged protests put Reddit at crossroads with ad revenue

4 Prolonged protests put Reddit at crossroads with ad revenue

Top independent health agency opens in APAC

5 Top independent health agency opens in APAC

APAC agencies win Titanium and Glass Grand Prix at Cannes Lions

6 APAC agencies win Titanium and Glass Grand Prix at Cannes Lions

Pride Month: Coming out is a family affair

7 Pride Month: Coming out is a family affair

PR Awards Asia 2023: Winners announced

8 PR Awards Asia 2023: Winners announced

Move and win roundup: Week of June 19, 2023

9 Move and win roundup: Week of June 19, 2023

Google misleads advertisers, violating standards, says video ad research report

10 Google misleads advertisers, violating standards, says video ad research report

Related Articles

YouTube reportedly tests new in-app and in-site gaming
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

YouTube reportedly tests new in-app and in-site gaming

Susan Wojcicki to leave YouTube
Feb 19, 2023
Alison Weissbrot

Susan Wojcicki to leave YouTube

YouTube’s VP of advertising on Shorts, brand safety, CTV, and more
Oct 18, 2022
Matthew Keegan

YouTube’s VP of advertising on Shorts, brand ...

YouTube ad revenue declines as brands cut budgets
Oct 26, 2022
Jessica Heygate

YouTube ad revenue declines as brands cut budgets

Just Published

Ogilvy's TB Song retires as chairman of Greater China
11 minutes ago
Minnie Wang

Ogilvy's TB Song retires as chairman of Greater China

One of Asia's best-known advertising executives and a trailblazer in the Greater Chinese market, Song's career with Ogilvy has spanned four decades. See Campaign's exclusive in-depth interview with Song about his past, present and future.

Air India to fly with McCann Worldgroup
3 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Air India to fly with McCann Worldgroup

The account was won following a multi-agency competitive pitch.

Edelman lays off 4% of workforce
10 hours ago
Ewan Larkin

Edelman lays off 4% of workforce

Most of the cuts, which affect 240 staffers, impact senior-level employees.

Why we need more working-class creatives
10 hours ago
Dan Roberts

Why we need more working-class creatives

The industry has become increasingly blind to the lack of class diversity within advertising agencies.