trueview

Google misleads advertisers, violating standards, says video ad research report
1 day ago
Rahat Kapur

Google misleads advertisers, violating standards, says video ad research report

The tech giant has failed to meet promised standards when placing video ads on third-party sites, reveals a new study by the brand ad-analysis company, Adalytics.

Closer look: Click-to-skip mobile video ads
Sep 13, 2012
Sophie Chen

Closer look: Click-to-skip mobile video ads

SINGAPORE - Google recently brought TrueView in-stream video ads to mobile, a skippable ads format that intends to make for a better experience for users and advertisers alike.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

1 Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

YouTube reportedly tests new in-app and in-site gaming

2 YouTube reportedly tests new in-app and in-site gaming

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

3 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Prolonged protests put Reddit at crossroads with ad revenue

4 Prolonged protests put Reddit at crossroads with ad revenue

Top independent health agency opens in APAC

5 Top independent health agency opens in APAC

APAC agencies win Titanium and Glass Grand Prix at Cannes Lions

6 APAC agencies win Titanium and Glass Grand Prix at Cannes Lions

Pride Month: Coming out is a family affair

7 Pride Month: Coming out is a family affair

PR Awards Asia 2023: Winners announced

8 PR Awards Asia 2023: Winners announced

Move and win roundup: Week of June 19, 2023

9 Move and win roundup: Week of June 19, 2023

Google misleads advertisers, violating standards, says video ad research report

10 Google misleads advertisers, violating standards, says video ad research report