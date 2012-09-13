Search
trueview
1 day ago
Google misleads advertisers, violating standards, says video ad research report
The tech giant has failed to meet promised standards when placing video ads on third-party sites, reveals a new study by the brand ad-analysis company, Adalytics.
Sep 13, 2012
Closer look: Click-to-skip mobile video ads
SINGAPORE - Google recently brought TrueView in-stream video ads to mobile, a skippable ads format that intends to make for a better experience for users and advertisers alike.
