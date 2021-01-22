Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

Friday silliness: Watch fun ads from Pump, Hyundai and Snickers

Our pal Ad Nut presents a trio of amusements: Crazy dude dance moves in a dairy, the enduring power of Enya, and a mortifying misuse of a nickname in the boardroom.

Friday silliness: Watch fun ads from Pump, Hyundai and Snickers

Ad Nut knows you've had a hard week, so let's have a little fun.

First up, from New Zealand, watch a dude make increasingly unbelievable dance moves after sipping some Pump in a convenience store, in this campaign by DDB Aotearoa, directed by Sweetshop director Mark Albiston.


Next, from Australia, see the unlikely source of peace that saves a mum and dad from enduring a car ride from hell with their angry kids.


And finally, here's two clips from a US campaign for Snickers by BBDO New York, focusing on moments that might make you want to comfort yourself with a snack—such as a Snickers that's got a brownie stuck inside it.


And now, Ad Nut is going put the old paws up, play Enya on shuffle at ludicrous volume, crack open a big 'ol bottle of Pump, and scarf down a Snickers or seven—the original variety though, because adding a brownie just means less space for nuts.

CREDITS: PUMP

Client credits:
General Manager Strategy & Brand: Wendy Rayner
Head of Marketing and Design: Angela Broad
Brand Manager: Kristin Paddy

Agency credits:
Chief Creative Officer: Damon Stapleton
Executive Creative Director: Gary Steele
Creative Director: Freddie Coltart
Creative Director: Matt Williams
Managing Partner: Nikki McKelvie
Business Partner: Crystal Clark
Senior Business Manager: Ella Bilham
Executive Planning Director: Lucinda Sherborne
Executive Producer: Judy Thompson
Lead Integrated Producer: Samantha Royal
Integrated Producer: Melissa Ching

Production Company: Sweetshop
Director: Mark Albiston
Executive Producer: Kate Roydhouse
Executive Producer: Ben Dailey
DOP: Ginny Loane
Editor: Luke Haigh
Colourist: Pete Richie
Post Production: Perceptual Engineering
Music: Cam Ballantyne, Beatworms
Photographer: Mat Baker

CREDITS: HYUNDAI

Hyundai:
Director of Marketing: Kevin Goult
Product Portfolio Marketing Manager: Helen Gilmartin
Product Marketing Specialist: Lisa Yau

Innocean Australia:
Executive Creative Director: Wes Hawes
Creative Director: Dan O’Connell
Creative Team: Dan O’Connell and V. Wassim Kanaan
Head of Strategy: Karl Bates
Head of CX: Romy Briers
Client Partner: Ian Hartley
Snr Account Director: Vincent Pled
Account Director: Sarah Gardan
Director of Integrated Production: Craig Sloane
Integrated Producer: Louis Moore
Snr Integrated Producer: Warrick Nicholson
Finished art/Design Juliana Bacmaga
Digital Production: Amanda Davis
Social Media Manager: Taylah Nilsson

Production:
Production Company: Scoundrel
Director: Michael Spiccia
Executive Producer: Kate Gooden
Executive Producer: Adrian Shapiro
DOP: Jeremy Rouse
Production Design: Sherree Phillips
Casting: Allison Meadows - Mullinars Casting
Editor: Mark Burnett, The Editors
Colourist: Ben Eagleton
VFX: Fin Design & Effects
Music: Sonar Music
Track: Enya - Orinocco Flow
Music Clearance - Anton Trailer - Trailer Media
Photography: Michael Corridore, Photoplay.

Media:
Hearts and Science

CREDITS: SNICKERS

Client: Mars Wrigley/Snickers
Agency: BBDO New York
Chief Creative Officer, Worldwide: David Lubars
Executive Creative Directors: Gianfranco Arena, Peter Kain
Creative Directors: Scott Mahoney, Dan Oliva
Senior Art Director: Christopher Chan
Senior Copywriter: Owen Weeks
Group Executive Producer: Amy Wertheimer
Associate Producer: Star Wingate-Bey
Music Producer: Melissa Chester
Production: Moxie Pictures
Director: Martin Granger
Executive Producer: Karol Zeno
Line Producer: Matt O’Shea
DP: Jonathan Freeman
Editorial: Rock Paper Scissors
Editor: Carlos Arias
Executive Producer: Eve Kornblum
Assistant Editor: Ashley Tantillo
Color: ColorCompany 3
Colorist: Tim Masick
Audio: Heard City
Mixer/Sound Designer: Phil Loeb

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

WhatsApp users flock to Signal, Telegram in light of privacy concerns

1 Privacy concerns send WhatsApp users flocking to Signal, Telegram

Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

2 Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China media pitch

3 Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China pitch

Dentsu reportedly looking to sell Tokyo HQ

4 Dentsu reportedly looking to sell its HQ

Unilever prepares to call international media-buying review

5 Unilever prepares to call international media-buying review

S4 Capital adds creative agency Tomorrow to MediaMonks in China

6 S4 Capital adds creative agency Tomorrow to MediaMonks in China

Publicis Groupe launches specialist gaming offer

7 Publicis Groupe launches specialist gaming offer

Health brands get ready for 2021: fads, fakes and FAANGs

8 Health brands get ready for 2021: fads, fakes and FAANGs

9 themes that will define creativity in APAC in 2021

9 9 themes that will define creativity in APAC in 2021

Software giant SAP hires Julia White as chief marketing and solutions officer

10 Software giant SAP hires Julia White as chief marketing and solutions officer

Related Articles

Snickers tweaks its ad formula for post-lockdown confusion
Advertising
Aug 12, 2020
Ad Nut

Snickers tweaks its ad formula for post-lockdown ...

Hyundai's twerking brush-creatures get electrified
Advertising
Apr 8, 2019
Ad Nut

Hyundai's twerking brush-creatures get electrified

Hyundai says you're 'in charge' of the future
Advertising
Nov 23, 2020
Ad Nut

Hyundai says you're 'in charge' of the future

Trigger warning: This Hyundai ad is scary on purpose
Advertising
Oct 20, 2020
Ad Nut

Trigger warning: This Hyundai ad is scary on purpose

Just Published

Vishnu Mohan to depart Havas Group
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Vishnu Mohan to depart Havas Group

A reorganisation will see management of the region shifting to Alberto Canteli, currently CEO of Middle East and Eastern Europe, except for India, which will continue under Rana Barua.

Unilever inclusivity plan to tackle living wage, diverse suppliers, ad stereotypes
News
1 day ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Unilever inclusivity plan to tackle living wage, ...

CEO Alan Jope said commitments to address social inequality "will make Unilever a better, stronger business", and pushed for "collective action" in addressing widening social divides.

Art merges with retail at Singapore’s first mall-wide activation
Marketing
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Art merges with retail at Singapore’s first ...

INSPIRATION STATION: Local artists get a leg up from retail brands to produce offbeat installations and merchandise.

Campaign Crash Course: Marketing for the silver generation
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Marketing for the silver ...

Despite its market influence, the silver generation continues to be overlooked by many brands fixated on a younger image. But in this lesson, you'll hear about brand-positive approaches to engaging seniors.