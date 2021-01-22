Friday silliness: Watch fun ads from Pump, Hyundai and Snickers

Ad Nut knows you've had a hard week, so let's have a little fun.

First up, from New Zealand, watch a dude make increasingly unbelievable dance moves after sipping some Pump in a convenience store, in this campaign by DDB Aotearoa, directed by Sweetshop director Mark Albiston.



Next, from Australia, see the unlikely source of peace that saves a mum and dad from enduring a car ride from hell with their angry kids.



And finally, here's two clips from a US campaign for Snickers by BBDO New York, focusing on moments that might make you want to comfort yourself with a snack—such as a Snickers that's got a brownie stuck inside it.



And now, Ad Nut is going put the old paws up, play Enya on shuffle at ludicrous volume, crack open a big 'ol bottle of Pump, and scarf down a Snickers or seven—the original variety though, because adding a brownie just means less space for nuts.

