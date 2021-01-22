Friday silliness: Watch fun ads from Pump, Hyundai and Snickers

Ad Nut knows you've had a hard week, so let's have a little fun.
First up, from New Zealand, watch a dude make increasingly unbelievable dance moves after sipping some Pump in a convenience store, in this campaign by DDB Aotearoa, directed by Sweetshop director Mark Albiston.
Next, from Australia, see the unlikely source of peace that saves a mum and dad from enduring a car ride from hell with their angry kids.
And finally, here's two clips from a US campaign for Snickers by BBDO New York, focusing on moments that might make you want to comfort yourself with a snack—such as a Snickers that's got a brownie stuck inside it.
And now, Ad Nut is going put the old paws up, play Enya on shuffle at ludicrous volume, crack open a big 'ol bottle of Pump, and scarf down a Snickers or seven—the original variety though, because adding a brownie just means less space for nuts.
CREDITS: PUMP
Client credits:
General Manager Strategy & Brand: Wendy Rayner
Head of Marketing and Design: Angela Broad
Brand Manager: Kristin Paddy
Agency credits:
Chief Creative Officer: Damon Stapleton
Executive Creative Director: Gary Steele
Creative Director: Freddie Coltart
Creative Director: Matt Williams
Managing Partner: Nikki McKelvie
Business Partner: Crystal Clark
Senior Business Manager: Ella Bilham
Executive Planning Director: Lucinda Sherborne
Executive Producer: Judy Thompson
Lead Integrated Producer: Samantha Royal
Integrated Producer: Melissa Ching
Production Company: Sweetshop
Director: Mark Albiston
Executive Producer: Kate Roydhouse
Executive Producer: Ben Dailey
DOP: Ginny Loane
Editor: Luke Haigh
Colourist: Pete Richie
Post Production: Perceptual Engineering
Music: Cam Ballantyne, Beatworms
Photographer: Mat Baker
CREDITS: HYUNDAI
Hyundai:
Director of Marketing: Kevin Goult
Product Portfolio Marketing Manager: Helen Gilmartin
Product Marketing Specialist: Lisa Yau
Innocean Australia:
Executive Creative Director: Wes Hawes
Creative Director: Dan O’Connell
Creative Team: Dan O’Connell and V. Wassim Kanaan
Head of Strategy: Karl Bates
Head of CX: Romy Briers
Client Partner: Ian Hartley
Snr Account Director: Vincent Pled
Account Director: Sarah Gardan
Director of Integrated Production: Craig Sloane
Integrated Producer: Louis Moore
Snr Integrated Producer: Warrick Nicholson
Finished art/Design Juliana Bacmaga
Digital Production: Amanda Davis
Social Media Manager: Taylah Nilsson
Production:
Production Company: Scoundrel
Director: Michael Spiccia
Executive Producer: Kate Gooden
Executive Producer: Adrian Shapiro
DOP: Jeremy Rouse
Production Design: Sherree Phillips
Casting: Allison Meadows - Mullinars Casting
Editor: Mark Burnett, The Editors
Colourist: Ben Eagleton
VFX: Fin Design & Effects
Music: Sonar Music
Track: Enya - Orinocco Flow
Music Clearance - Anton Trailer - Trailer Media
Photography: Michael Corridore, Photoplay.
Media:
Hearts and Science
CREDITS: SNICKERS
Client: Mars Wrigley/Snickers
Agency: BBDO New York
Chief Creative Officer, Worldwide: David Lubars
Executive Creative Directors: Gianfranco Arena, Peter Kain
Creative Directors: Scott Mahoney, Dan Oliva
Senior Art Director: Christopher Chan
Senior Copywriter: Owen Weeks
Group Executive Producer: Amy Wertheimer
Associate Producer: Star Wingate-Bey
Music Producer: Melissa Chester
Production: Moxie Pictures
Director: Martin Granger
Executive Producer: Karol Zeno
Line Producer: Matt O’Shea
DP: Jonathan Freeman
Editorial: Rock Paper Scissors
Editor: Carlos Arias
Executive Producer: Eve Kornblum
Assistant Editor: Ashley Tantillo
Color: ColorCompany 3
Colorist: Tim Masick
Audio: Heard City
Mixer/Sound Designer: Phil Loeb
