Friday silliness: Watch fun ads from Pump, Hyundai and Snickers
Our pal Ad Nut presents a trio of amusements: Crazy dude dance moves in a dairy, the enduring power of Enya, and a mortifying misuse of a nickname in the boardroom.
Snickers tweaks its ad formula for post-lockdown confusion
A new spot by BBDO New York shows a man who gives new meaning to an 'in-the-flesh' gathering.
Snickers tweaks its tagline for the WFH era
BBDO Guerrero instigated a social-media campaign making light of the ways 'you're not [something] when you're home' instead of at the office.
Asia's elections: "Whatever you do, resist the urge to take sides"
Marketing and brand experts offer insights on keeping in tune with the heightened emotions caused by elections across South and Southeast Asia.
We’re about innovation without chaos: Mars global marketing head
Andrew Clarke explains why continuing to try new things is critical for one of the world’s largest advertisers.
How Snickers hijacked the World Cup final... without mentioning 'World Cup final'
Anyone for the World Cat Finals? BBDO Guerrero released a witty campaign riffing on alternatives to the phrase 'World Cup Final' to ensure viewers wouldn't go #TeamHungry whichever side they supported.
