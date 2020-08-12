snickers

Friday silliness: Watch fun ads from Pump, Hyundai and Snickers
2 days ago
Ad Nut

Our pal Ad Nut presents a trio of amusements: Crazy dude dance moves in a dairy, the enduring power of Enya, and a mortifying misuse of a nickname in the boardroom.

Snickers tweaks its ad formula for post-lockdown confusion
Aug 12, 2020
Ad Nut

A new spot by BBDO New York shows a man who gives new meaning to an 'in-the-flesh' gathering.

Snickers tweaks its tagline for the WFH era
May 5, 2020
Ad Nut

BBDO Guerrero instigated a social-media campaign making light of the ways 'you're not [something] when you're home' instead of at the office.

Asia's elections:
Apr 30, 2019
Liana Cafolla

Marketing and brand experts offer insights on keeping in tune with the heightened emotions caused by elections across South and Southeast Asia.

We’re about innovation without chaos: Mars global marketing head
Aug 14, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Andrew Clarke explains why continuing to try new things is critical for one of the world’s largest advertisers.

How Snickers hijacked the World Cup final... without mentioning 'World Cup final'
Jul 17, 2018
Ad Nut

Anyone for the World Cat Finals? BBDO Guerrero released a witty campaign riffing on alternatives to the phrase 'World Cup Final' to ensure viewers wouldn't go #TeamHungry whichever side they supported.

