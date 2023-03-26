Snickers helps students beat exam hunger pangs

Snickers has rolled out a campaign to highlight its brand proposition of ‘you’re not you when you’re hungry’ - this time amongst students during exam time.

Conceptualised by Network Advertising, the quirky films capture the daily struggles of Gen Zs and Millennials when hunger strikes.

The first film opens with two friends deeply involved in pre-exam night preparation. It depicts how one of them transforms into an Einstein character. The character is hungry and stressed and starts believing that exam scores are inconsequential. To bring her back to her senses, her friend offers her a Snickers and gets her focus back on studying.

The second film features the protagonist turning into Alexander and highlights pre-exam anxiety and stress. It showcases how one of the friends is all set to wage a war as he believes he is Alexander. Seeing his friend transform into a character like Alexander, he offers him a Snickers and rushes him to the examination hall.