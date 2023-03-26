Snickers helps students beat exam hunger pangs

Snickers has rolled out a campaign to highlight its brand proposition of ‘you’re not you when you’re hungry’ - this time amongst students during exam time.
Conceptualised by Network Advertising, the quirky films capture the daily struggles of Gen Zs and Millennials when hunger strikes.
The first film opens with two friends deeply involved in pre-exam night preparation. It depicts how one of them transforms into an Einstein character. The character is hungry and stressed and starts believing that exam scores are inconsequential. To bring her back to her senses, her friend offers her a Snickers and gets her focus back on studying.
The second film features the protagonist turning into Alexander and highlights pre-exam anxiety and stress. It showcases how one of the friends is all set to wage a war as he believes he is Alexander. Seeing his friend transform into a character like Alexander, he offers him a Snickers and rushes him to the examination hall.
Varun Kandhari, director of marketing, Mars Wrigley, India, said, “The brand proposition of Snickers, ‘You’re not you when you’re hungry’, has become iconic and is loved by consumers across the world. The campaign has a simple message that while stress and hunger can get the best of us, one can always grab a Snickers. The films are also relatable for younger generations dealing with highly stressful situations such as exams and have a universal appeal. At Mars Wrigley India, we are led by our purpose of creating a billion better moments for consumers and communities, and we are confident that the audience will love the new TVC as we celebrate the joy associated with Snickers.”
Akashneel Dasgupta, chief creative officer, Network Advertising, said, “You are not you when you are hungry’ is such an enduring, versatile idea for Snickers. It’s an idea that keeps giving campaign after campaign. We are happy to be a part of this one which makes small hunger relevant in the lives of young people and students.”
CREDITS:
Agency: Network Advertising
Creative: Akashneel Dasgupta (chief creative officer), Ishrath (ECD), Rajan (ECD)
Account management: D B Murli (COO), Shilpa Kamath (senior vice president), Chirag (group account manager)
Production house: Karman Line Films
Producer: Viveck Daas Chaudhary
Director: Reema Das Chaudhary