Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
Aug 12, 2020

Snickers tweaks its ad formula for post-lockdown confusion

A new spot by BBDO New York shows a man who gives new meaning to an 'in-the-flesh' gathering.

“First visitors,” for Snickers (Mars) by BBDO New York

The inadvertent show of underwear on a Zoom call has become a cliché. BBDO New York found the post-lockdown equivalent for this funny 15-second Snickers TVC.

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Related Articles

BBDO tells staff to launch own offices amid COVID-19 crisis
Advertising
Mar 20, 2020
Lindsay Stein

BBDO tells staff to launch own offices amid ...

BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson addresses lay-offs, salary cuts and furloughs
Advertising
Apr 16, 2020
Oliver McAteer

BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson addresses lay-offs, ...

Why nearly half of marketers are unhappy with their brand’s COVID-19 response
Marketing
1 day ago
Cameron Fleming

Why nearly half of marketers are unhappy with their ...

Facebook removed 7 million Covid-19 misinformation posts in 3 months
Digital
Aug 12, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Facebook removed 7 million Covid-19 misinformation ...

Just Published

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising
Advertising
58 minutes ago
Guy Futcher

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising

VMLY&R Singapore's ECD explains that sport has always had the answers, even when he doesn't know what the questions are—including in this unprecedented year.

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma

The computer-generated influencer features in campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai to launch the brand's first flavour made just for China.

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at Dentsu Aegis Network
Advertising
5 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at ...

She has the personality and experience Dentsu demands for its international business. But can she add firepower to its creativity and culture?

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
13 hours ago
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

At a time when brands are struggling to innovate new, exciting ways to buy online, luxury brands can learn from a category that claims to have reinvented online shopping.