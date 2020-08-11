Snickers tweaks its ad formula for post-lockdown confusion

“First visitors,” for Snickers (Mars) by BBDO New York
The inadvertent show of underwear on a Zoom call has become a cliché. BBDO New York found the post-lockdown equivalent for this funny 15-second Snickers TVC.
