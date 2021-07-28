Even robots from the future want the new Hyundai

In the impressive, FX-laden film above, robots from the future travel back in time not to murder Sarah Connor, but to take possession of an SUV so futuristic that it doesn't seem to belong in 2021.

'Tomorrow wants its car back', claims the ad from Innocean Australia, which marks the launch of the 2021 Hyundai Tucson in that market.

The brand considers the new Tucson part of a "step change" in innovation and visual appeal, and hopes to encourage people to reappraise the brand. Thus we get a squad of clever robots who ooh and aah over the vehicle—before absconding with it through some sort of time portal.

The campaign launched in phases, which allowed flexibilty during a time when the actual launch date was uncertain due to product-supply issues stemming from the pandemic, according to the agency. First, unexplained robots and glitches appeared in digital display ads, and robot references (such as glowing eyes hiding in the trees) showed up in CRM communications. A suspense-building pre-launch TVC (below) then dropped additional hints, such as "glimpses of an unexplained object in a Tucson driver’s blind-spot monitor" and more glowing eyes.

The launch campaign includes social media, a radio ad that adds more backstory about the robot mission to 'recover' the Tucson, digital, out-of-home (see below) and CRM. In later stages, the bots will "stalk Hyundai’s own channels and media to threaten would-be owners and reclaim what they believe is rightfully theirs", the agency reports.



Ad Nut loves the concept here, and greatly admires the economy of the 'Tomorrow wants its car back' tagline that encapsultes it. And the whole package of elements is a whole lot of fun. Ad Nut especially appreciates the character design of the robots, which are clearly inspired by the frighteningly capable bots coming out of Boston Dynamics in recent years, but nonetheless have gestures and expressions that allow us to understand they're impressed by the car. Ad Nut also loves the shot reproduced below, which seems in its visual style to allude to Spielberg's Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

CREDITS

HYUNDAI

Director of Marketing: Kevin Goult

Senior Marketing Managers: Helen Gilmartin, Nick Cook

Product Marketing Specialist: Lisa Yau



INNOCEAN AUSTRALIA

Executive Creative Director: Wes Hawes

Creative Director: Dan O’Connell

Creative Team: Mitchell Sutton and Josh Campbell

Head of Strategy: Karl Bates

Head of CX: Romy Briers

Client Partner: Ian Hartley

Senior Account Director: Vincent Pled

Account Director: Sarah Gardan

Director of Integrated Production: Craig Sloane

Integrated Producer: Louis Moore

Senior Integrated Producer: Warrick Nicholson

Finished art/Design: Juliana Bacmaga

Digital Production: Wellcom



FILM PRODUCTION

Production Company - Scoundrel & MJZ

Director - Michael Spiccia

Executive Producer - Adrian Shapiro

Executive Producer - Kate Gooden

DOP - Ross Giardina

Casting - Mullinars Casting

Edit - Jack Hutchings, The Editors

Post Production - Fin Design & Effects

VFX Supervisor - Justin Bromley

Head of Visual Effects / EP - Alastair Stephen

CG Supervisor - Simon Clarke

Flame Artist - Alex Patterson

VFX Producer - Isabelle Howarth

Colourist - Ben Eagleton

Sound Design & Mix - Squeak E. Clean Studios

Creative Director / Sound Designer - Simon Lister

Head of Production - Emma Hodge

Music House - Turning Studios

Composer - Elliott Wheeler

Music Producer - Carla de Menezes Ribeiro



STILLS PRODUCTION

Production company: Photoplay

Photographer: Michael Corridore

CGI Tucson Car build and comping of Robots: Cream Electric Art

CGI Robots: Fin Design & Effects

360 HDRI Dome + Environment Backplate: BearStock



MEDIA

Hearts and Science