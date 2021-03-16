News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Facebook signs deal with News Corp in Australia

Tech platform will pay media conglomerate an undisclosed fee to use its content.

L-R: Mark Zuckerberg and Rupert Murdoch
L-R: Mark Zuckerberg and Rupert Murdoch

With control of nearly three-fourths of print content in Australia, News Corp, owned by Rupert Murdoch, has managed to convince Facebook to pay for its content in the market. The two behemoths signed a three-year deal to this effect overnight, just weeks after a contentious law was signed in Australia, mandating that tech platforms pay for content. 

The financial terms of the pact weren't disclosed. 

This period has seen intense wrangling between a stubborn Australian government and tech platforms such as Google and Facebook. The latter, after stinging criticism initially, had been the first off the blocks to sign a deal with the government, while Facebook had played hardball, even turning off news in Australia for a time, as it sought the best terms for itself in an increasingly acrimonious battle. Another large media firm, Seven West, also signed a deal with Facebook in February.

“The agreement with Facebook is a landmark in transforming the terms of trade for journalism, and will have a material and meaningful impact on our Australian news businesses,” News Corp CEO Robert Thomson stated. Meanwhile, Andrew Hunter, Facebook’s head of news partnerships for Australia and New Zeland, explained that “the agreements .. mean that people on Facebook will gain access to premium news articles and breaking news video from News Corp’s network of national, metropolitan, rural and suburban newsrooms.”

News Corp already has a deal with Facebook for its US media titles, which involves the tech giant paying for stories to include in its News tab. This deal extends that offer to Australia. 

The deal, however, will do little to persuade critics, who contend Australia's new law benefits large publishers such as News Corp most, while being detrimental to smaller outfits.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

1 Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

Amrita Randhawa leaves Mindshare to join Publicis Groupe

2 Amrita Randhawa leaves Mindshare to join Publicis Groupe

The industry responds to Google’s dismissal of identifiers

3 The industry responds to Google’s dismissal of identifiers

Google is not killing ID solutions, but has succeeded in sowing doubt

4 Google is not killing ID solutions, but has succeeded in sowing doubt

Unilever bans the word 'normal' from ads and packaging

5 Unilever bans the word 'normal' from ads and packaging

Here are your 2021 Spikes Asia Awards winners

6 Here are your 2021 Spikes Asia Awards winners

Mindshare adds dedicated China leadership

7 Mindshare adds dedicated China leadership

WPP makes $3.89 billion annual loss after Covid hits value of agencies

8 WPP makes $3.89 billion annual loss after Covid hits value of agencies

Google shatters hopes of replacing cookies with independent identifiers

9 Google shatters hopes of replacing cookies with independent identifiers

Performance marketing, is it really effective?

10 Performance marketing, is it really effective?

Related Articles

Australia to press ahead with media bargaining law despite backlash
Media
Feb 19, 2021
Staff Reporters

Australia to press ahead with media bargaining law ...

Google: Aussie law will make search and YouTube 'dramatically worse'
Digital
Aug 17, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Google: Aussie law will make search and YouTube ...

Google vs the regulators: Is this the last tango in Australia?
Advertising
Jan 25, 2021
Jamie Hoey

Google vs the regulators: Is this the last tango in ...

Top 27 Facebook outrages of 2020
Advertising
Jan 12, 2021
Bob Hoffman

Top 27 Facebook outrages of 2020

Just Published

There’s no perfect replacement for cookies
Digital
2 hours ago
Yuting Zhang

There’s no perfect replacement for cookies

Here’s how brands can move forward in a cookieless world.

Google removed 3.1 billion ads for violating its policies last year
Advertising
2 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Google removed 3.1 billion ads for violating its ...

The tech giant revealed the number in its annual Ads Transparency Report

India's Chtrbox launches creator management division
Digital
8 hours ago
Staff Reporters

India's Chtrbox launches creator management division

Chtrbox Represent, the new unit, will help talent manage key aspects of their business, including selecting their brand collaborations, personal branding and PR, content advisory, finance and admin support.

How to score virtual audience engagement with gamification
Digital
13 hours ago
Gregory Crandall

How to score virtual audience engagement with ...

Easter eggs, collecting points, AR and avatars can all add up to a more fun and interactive experience for virtual event audiences.