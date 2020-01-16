rupert murdoch
News Corp faces pressure from within to cease 'ongoing denial' of bushfire causes
James Murdoch is among many who have called out his family's media outlets for their biased reporting on the bushfire crisis.
Rupert Murdoch to step down from running newspapers
Rupert Murdoch will be chairman of the divided News Corporation empire but will not be chief executive of the publishing arm, home to The Sun and The Times newspapers, the media company today (28 June) confirmed.
NewsCorp China sale could signal new strategy for Murdoch
After almost two decades, it looks like Rupert Murdoch is finally admitting defeat in China.
MySpace: Losing momentum against rivals Facebook & Twitter
After its chief walks, blaming the social network's 'inability to adopt changes' for his decision, what lies ahead?
Google gives publishers more power to limit free news access
GLOBAL - Google has moved to allow publishers to limit the number of times that users can access their content each day, in a concession that coincides with a workshop held by the US media regulator on journalism in the digital age.
Microsoft and News Corp in talks over blocking Google
GLOBAL - Microsoft and News Corp are in talks over a plan which could see the internet giant paying Rupert Murdoch's company to list news content on its search engine Bing.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins