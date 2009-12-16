Jacquie Bowser

Toyota Australia pulls online ad labelled 'incestuous'
Advertising
Dec 16, 2009
Toyota Australia pulls online ad labelled 'incestuous'

GLOBAL - Car manufacturer Toyota has pulled an online ad for its new Yaris model after receiving complaints from users who labelled the video 'incestuous', 'degrading' and 'sexist', while its creator boasts of spending $60,000 on dodgy 'dick joke'.

Google gives publishers more power to limit free news access
Digital
Dec 3, 2009
Google gives publishers more power to limit free news access

GLOBAL - Google has moved to allow publishers to limit the number of times that users can access their content each day, in a concession that coincides with a workshop held by the US media regulator on journalism in the digital age.

Record Mac and iPhone sales lift Apple profits 47 per cent
Digital
Oct 20, 2009
Record Mac and iPhone sales lift Apple profits 47 per cent

GLOBAL - Apple has beaten analysts expectations and reported a net profit of US$1.67 billion for the fourth quarter, up 47 per cent year on year, on the back of record sales of Macintosh computers and iPhones.

OgilvyOne scoops Louis Vuitton global digital account
Digital
Oct 2, 2009
OgilvyOne scoops Louis Vuitton global digital account

GLOBAL - Louis Vuitton has awarded its global digital advertising account to WPP's OgilvyOne.

Twitter to launch accounts with premium service
Digital
Aug 26, 2009
Twitter to launch accounts with premium service

GLOBAL - Twitter could finally earn some cash from its microblogging service this year as it prepares to launch commercial accounts to entice business users to pay for premium services like detailed analytics.

