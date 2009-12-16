GLOBAL - Car manufacturer Toyota has pulled an online ad for its new Yaris model after receiving complaints from users who labelled the video 'incestuous', 'degrading' and 'sexist', while its creator boasts of spending $60,000 on dodgy 'dick joke'.
GLOBAL - Google has moved to allow publishers to limit the number of times that users can access their content each day, in a concession that coincides with a workshop held by the US media regulator on journalism in the digital age.
GLOBAL - Apple has beaten analysts expectations and reported a net profit of US$1.67 billion for the fourth quarter, up 47 per cent year on year, on the back of record sales of Macintosh computers and iPhones.
GLOBAL - Twitter could finally earn some cash from its microblogging service this year as it prepares to launch commercial accounts to entice business users to pay for premium services like detailed analytics.