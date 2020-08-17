law
Google: Aussie law will make search and YouTube 'dramatically worse'
In a blog post that paints a dire picture for consumers, the tech giant says the proposed law gives an "unfair advantage" to news media businesses, putting the company's free services "at risk".
Australia passes social media law with severe penalties for violent content
Bill proposed by prime minister on Saturday introduces fine and jail time as punishment for breaches.
Tech platforms wary over proposed new Singapore law tackling fake news
Coalition of tech brands says it’s “deeply disappointed” over bill calling for up to S$1 million fines for social networks.
Singapore watchdog fines Grab & Uber S$13m over merger
Regulator says tie-up severely reduced competition and rebuked the brands for completing the deal before informing it.
New China cybersecurity law impacts use of 'personal information'
What advertisers need to know about the law that comes into force tomorrow.
Marketers in China to face new legal readings of consumer data
CHINA INNOVATION 2016: With the fast pace of technology and business models in China, we can expect novel legal questions to be asked of marketers in future.
