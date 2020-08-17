law

Google: Aussie law will make search and YouTube 'dramatically worse'
Aug 17, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

In a blog post that paints a dire picture for consumers, the tech giant says the proposed law gives an "unfair advantage" to news media businesses, putting the company's free services "at risk".

Australia passes social media law with severe penalties for violent content
Apr 4, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Bill proposed by prime minister on Saturday introduces fine and jail time as punishment for breaches.

Tech platforms wary over proposed new Singapore law tackling fake news
Apr 2, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Coalition of tech brands says it’s “deeply disappointed” over bill calling for up to S$1 million fines for social networks.

Singapore watchdog fines Grab & Uber S$13m over merger
Sep 24, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Regulator says tie-up severely reduced competition and rebuked the brands for completing the deal before informing it.

New China cybersecurity law impacts use of 'personal information'
May 31, 2017
Donfil Huang & Olivier Maugain

What advertisers need to know about the law that comes into force tomorrow.

Marketers in China to face new legal readings of consumer data
Nov 18, 2016
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

CHINA INNOVATION 2016: With the fast pace of technology and business models in China, we can expect novel legal questions to be asked of marketers in future.

