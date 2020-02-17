mark zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg has a suggestion for how to regulate Facebook
Facebook founder believes regulation "may hurt business in near term" but will be "better for everyone, including us, over the long term."
"The social media party is over": Industry in Asia not convinced by Zuckerberg op-ed
Three individuals involved in the media and marketing world in Asia share their reactions to the Facebook CEO's recent article in the Washington Post, in which he called for government help in regulating his platform.
Decoding Mark Zuckerberg's plea for 'new regulation'
Let's interpret key passages from Facebook founder's manifesto.
Facebook revenues up 33%, but Zuckerberg admits user 'saturation'
APAC ad revenue grew 4.75% to US$2.41 billion for the quarter, while APAC daily active users increased 2.75% to 561 million.
Zuckerberg wants 'independent' appeals court to arbitrate Facebook content disputes
Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg wants to put forth a set of content principles to manage the social platform in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica crisis.
Facebook user experience may suffer for sake of security: Zuckerberg
The social-media giant announced its "clear history" setting at a European Parliament grilling.
